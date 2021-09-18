CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force Academy used Star Trek to study leadership

By Rachel Carrington
Cover picture for the articleThere was never any question as to who was in charge of the U.S.S. Enterprise on Star Trek: The Original Series. Captain James T. Kirk commanded his crew, and they followed him without question. (Although Dr. McCoy did push the limit a few times.) No matter what circumstances, the crew knew they could trust him. They knew he wouldn’t lead them wrong. Sure, he might make a mistake, but Kirk knew about leadership and managed that ship well.

