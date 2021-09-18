CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Billy Hutchins

High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY — Billy Ray Hutchins, 89, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at High Point Medical Center. He was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Randolph County and was the son of the late Raymond P. and Gladys Jordan Hutchins. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was owner/operator of Hutchins Television Rental for forty-seven years. Billy received his Bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University and received his Master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He taught agriculture, science and math in Thomasville and at Randleman High School where he also served as the head of the FFA and as a driver’s education instructor. He was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Trinity City Council. Billy loved riding his motorcycle and was a constant prankster. He was a great storyteller who always had amazing stories about the old days, his family and family history as well as tales of others.

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Randolph County, NC
Obituaries
City
High Point, NC
Thomasville, NC
Obituaries
City
Archdale, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
High Point, NC
Obituaries
City
Trinity, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Ray#High Point Medical Center#U S Army#N C State University#Randleman High School#The Trinity City Council
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy