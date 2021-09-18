Billy Hutchins

TRINITY — Billy Ray Hutchins, 89, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at High Point Medical Center. He was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Randolph County and was the son of the late Raymond P. and Gladys Jordan Hutchins. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was owner/operator of Hutchins Television Rental for forty-seven years. Billy received his Bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University and received his Master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He taught agriculture, science and math in Thomasville and at Randleman High School where he also served as the head of the FFA and as a driver’s education instructor. He was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Trinity City Council. Billy loved riding his motorcycle and was a constant prankster. He was a great storyteller who always had amazing stories about the old days, his family and family history as well as tales of others.