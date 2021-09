The New Jersey Bureau of Securities has once again delayed the enactment of the cease-and-desist order it had issued for new interest accounts with crypto-lender BlockFi. The firm announced the extension on Twitter. It is the third time such a delay has come to pass after the regulator initially issued the order back in July. This was followed by a host of other state regulators issuing similar orders against the crypto-firm over its offerings. According to these agencies, these offerings fall under the definition of a security.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO