Glacier numbers show ticketed entry smoothed traffic

Wolf interactions are typically rather rare as the species is pretty wary of human contact. The National Parks Service relies on trail cameras in order to study animal behavior and keep an eye on certain species, while still giving the animals their space and freedom to be wild animals. Actually, Yellowstone National Park installed nine such trail cameras in various positions spread across the park. Eight of them provide typical static video, while one actually live streams an iconic overlook of the Old Faithful Geyser. Now, Yellowstone has been home to some interesting situations: a publicly intoxicated kayaker, trespassers, and even homicide. This newest event captured by the park’s trail cams will surely impress. It involves a grey wolf and a trail cam.

ANIMALS ・ 24 DAYS AGO