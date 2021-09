Looking to skip the salsa with those chips? National Queso Day is a tasty excuse to celebrate that cheesy, rich goodness. From being delicious with chips to a variety of other food options, people cannot not get enough of that queso. While that creamy, gooey dip might not be an authentic Mexican food, it is a popular choice at many restaurants. Maybe it is time to order a bowl and get to the bottom of this food conversation.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO