Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Rampant Reds rise to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah score and Naby Keita crashes in a sublime volley to down Patrick Vieira's Eagles
Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating a resurgent Crystal Palace at Anfield. Wilfried Zaha forced Alisson to scramble the ball away from goal just a couple of minutes in as Palace looked to rattle the hosts early on, but Sadio Mane tucked home the opener from a rebound shortly before half-time.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0