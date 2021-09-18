CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Rampant Reds rise to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah score and Naby Keita crashes in a sublime volley to down Patrick Vieira's Eagles

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating a resurgent Crystal Palace at Anfield. Wilfried Zaha forced Alisson to scramble the ball away from goal just a couple of minutes in as Palace looked to rattle the hosts early on, but Sadio Mane tucked home the opener from a rebound shortly before half-time.

Daily Mail

Liverpool go level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea after 3-0 win at Leeds with Mo Salah netting his 100th Premier League goal before Fabinho and Sadio Mane strikes... but victory is overshadowed by nasty injury to Harvey Elliott

It had been one of those afternoons when everything had pretty much gone as Jurgen Klopp would have hoped and planned. Liverpool had been so dominant, so overwhelmingly authoritative at Elland Road, that Klopp had even been able to laugh with Andy Madley, the fourth official, when VAR deemed that Sadio Mane had not fouled when the German felt he was due a penalty early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Mohamed Salah eyeing 100th Premier League goal as Jurgen Klopp's men look to climb back into top four against Marcelo Bielsa's winless hosts

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be looking for his 100th Premier League goal as his side look to jump back into the Premier League top four with victory at Leeds. The Egyptian scored his 99th top-flight goal last time out in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield, which extended the Reds' unbeaten start to the new season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League after defeating Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road.Mo Salah was put through by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to score the opener and his 100th Premier League goal. The Reds continued to make chances but they couldn’t convert them and headed into the break 1-0 up.In the second half a corner, earned by Sadio Mane and Salah, ended in Fabinho doubling their lead as he took a touch, smashed it home and it stood after a VAR check.Leeds then went down to 10 men as Harvey Elliott was injured in a heavy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool squad pay tribute to Mohamed Salah's Premier League century

The forward reached the landmark on Sunday by netting the opener in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Salah became the fifth-quickest player in the competition’s history to hit the century milestone, doing so in just 162 appearances in the division. Indeed, the Egyptian’s record for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Mane reaches 100 goals for Liverpool in 3-0 win over Palace

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane has scored for the ninth straight time against Crystal Palace and reached 100 goals for Liverpool to set his team on its way to a 3-0 win in the English Premier League. The Senegal forward got to the milestone at Anfield by converting from close range in the 43rd minute after Mohamed Salah’s header from a corner was parried out by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Ten of Mane’s century of goals for the Reds have been scored against Palace. Salah and Naby Keita added goals in the second half. Liverpool has won four of its five league matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

After their mid-week victory over AC Milan, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday against Crystal Palace. Jürgen Klopp’s Reds are one of four sides leading the way with ten points after the first four rounds while Patrick Vieira’s Eagles sit tied for tenth with five points. Stick with us on The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Mane, Salah secure 3 hard-earned points

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita all scored as the Reds battled long and hard for a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were lucky to not find themselves a goal (or two) down after a sleepy start in the game’s opening three minutes. Eventually, they settled in and played the game on their terms. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with 13 points from their first five games, though none of the other four sides on 10 points have played this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Report: Mane, Salah and Keita goals see off Palace at Anfield

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita secured a battling 3-0 win for Liverpool over Crystal Palace. The Reds made it three victories in the space of seven days at Anfield on Saturday, with Mane’s 100th strike for the club putting them into the lead a couple of minutes before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Salah, Mane 8/10 as they fire Liverpool to victory against Crystal Palace

Liverpool took all three points in the Premier League with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The hosts started the game slowly to give Patrick Vieira's side cause for optimism; Alisson was forced to tip Wilfried Zaha's effort onto the post in the opening five minutes before a flurry of dangerous balls into the box had to be cleared by the defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Ton up for Mane as Liverpool sink Palace 3-0

LIVERPOOL (Reuters) -Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club to help secure a 3-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. Mane turned the ball in from close range just before halftime as he claimed a Premier League record for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Reds aim to go top of the table plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League drama with Manchester City and Arsenal in action

Liverpool will be looking to go top of the Premier League for the first time since January when they host Crystal Palace in one of four matches kicking off at 3pm. Jurgen Klopp's side will be targeting victory against Patrick Vieira's side who are on a high after picking up their first league victory of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE

