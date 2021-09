Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita all scored as the Reds battled long and hard for a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were lucky to not find themselves a goal (or two) down after a sleepy start in the game’s opening three minutes. Eventually, they settled in and played the game on their terms. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with 13 points from their first five games, though none of the other four sides on 10 points have played this weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO