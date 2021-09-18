CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Vandalism or Art? Horsetooth Rock Spray Paint Taggers Strike Again

By Shelby
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Fort Collins, we all cherish Horsetooth Reservoir. While there's a time and a place for spray paint art, this ain't it. A group of firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority were recently rescue training at Horsetooth Reservoir when they discovered some rocks in distress. Poudre Fire posted on Twitter that they were "saddened to see such a beautiful area defaced," reminding everyone who visits Horsetooth to "please respect the areas we are so lucky to share."

kool1079.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Troubling Vandalism Found at Colorado Park

A park in Colorado was hit with a considerable amount of vandalism including graffiti with troubling messaging as well as seemingly random destruction of property. The vandalism took place on the morning of Friday, September 17th in Colorado Springs. The park, John Venezia Park, is located at the corner of Briargate and Union Boulevards. The city of Colorado Springs announced the vandalism likely shortly after it took place.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A viral video of a Colorado Springs contractor bashing in a bathroom after a customer refused to pay for work has now sparked not just one but two investigations. On Sunday, KRDO reported on the story of Colorado Springs homeowner Amber Trucke. She says she paid contractors from Dream Home The post Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
outtherecolorado.com

Body of deceased climber to remain on Colorado fourteener, according to report

According to a report from CBS Denver, the body of fallen climber Kelly McDermott will remain on Capitol Peak with no future recovery efforts planned at this time. This news follows an accident that occurred while crews were attempting to recover McDermott's body on August 4 after a fatal accident involving McDermott took place on July 31. As crews made their way to his body, an "avalanche of rocks" came tumbling down, injuring multiple members of the search and rescue team. The rugged and loose terrain has continued to pose issues as search and rescue crews have attempted to form a plan to get McDermott's body off of the mountain for the past month. It has since been deemed too dangerous to continue with this effort.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Black Bear Found Dead Near Glenwood Springs

A female black bear was struck by two vehicles and subsequently killed on a stretch of eastbound I-70 between what would seem to be Rifle and Glenwood Springs. The incident occurred Thursday, September 16th in the early hours of the morning, reportedly around 5:40 a.m., when a vehicle collided with a female black bear. The driver initially didn't report the incident as she thought that she had hit a large rock or a boulder, rather than an animal.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vandals targeted several downtown Springs buildings in the wee hours of Sunday morning, including the El Paso County courthouse and a local law firm. Calls regarding shattered windows and other damage started trickling into the police department around 3 a.m. “We have a number of...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Spray Paint Art#Horsetooth Reservoir#Poudre Fire Authority#Twitter
5 On Your Side

Dozens of homes, cars spray-painted in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — Several Ballwin homeowners woke up Wednesday morning to find their homes vandalized. More than a dozen houses and cars were tagged off Reinke Road overnight. The vandal spray-painted things like "blood" and "death to America" on garage doors and cars. Ballwin police arrested a suspect found nearby...
BALLWIN, MO
WSB Radio

Colorado woman played dead to survive harrowing High Country moose attack

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Boulder, Colorado, woman was severely injured but survived by playing dead when an aggressive moose attacked her Sunday in Winter Park. “I laid on (the) ground, and I just thought, ‘You know, this is really a good way to die because I’m an animal lover,” Diane Israel, 61, told KCNC-TV, recounting the unprovoked attack by the lone cow moose in Colorado’s high country.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Body Composting is Happening in Colorado

Some may find this quite disturbing, but it's 100% true: a new trend in Colorado has emerged as a way to dispose of dead human remains. The new trend is known as 'human composting,' and it's exactly what it sounds like. The new alternative to cremation or simply burying the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Vandalism
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Colorado man who drove 167 mph, livestreamed fatal crash gets 15 years

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Colorado man who was speeding at 167 mph and livestreamed a subsequent fatal crash was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison. Bryan Kirby, 44, was sentenced Friday, The Denver Post reported. He was convicted of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident on July 15, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gabby Petito Traveled To Great Sand Dunes, Colorado Springs With Fiancé Before She Seemingly Disappeared

RELATED: FBI Denver Believes Gabby Petito’s Body Has Been Found In Wyoming DENVER (CBS4)– Gabby Petito, the missing woman from Florida, made stops in Colorado while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple reportedly made a stop in Colorado Springs and the Great Sand Dunes during their trip through the West. (credit: Gabby Petito) Petito was reported missing with police in Suffolk County, New York by her family last Saturday and is now the subject of a nationwide search. Police video released Thursday shows Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van, had an emotional...
COLORADO STATE
outtherecolorado.com

Man dies while attempting to retrieve runaway boat in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an adult male was found floating in the water at Lon Hagler Reservoir near Loveland. Multiple 911 calls were made around 8 AM on Tuesday after the man was spotted floating following his attempt to retrieve a boat that had drifted away from shore. When emergency crews arrived, a passerby in a boat assisted them in getting the unresponsive male to shore. He was declared deceased shortly after 8:30 AM.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy