The Boston University field hockey team was winless in a pair of weekend matchups with the University of Massachusetts Lowell and No. 3 Boston College. The Terriers (2-4) lost, 4-0, to the Riverhawks (3-1) on Sept. 10 at New Balance Field. Despite generating some offense at the beginning of the third quarter while down 2-0, BU was unable to capitalize on those opportunities and allowed two more goals during the fourth quarter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO