Wyandanch, NY

Marchers in Wyandanch: 'Drop the guns, save our sons'

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Bumpers carried a cardboard collage of more than a dozen photos of her late son as she and about 75 others marched against gun-related crime Saturday in Wyandanch. "The gun violence is out of control," said Bumpers, whose son Malik Stoddart, 18, was shot to death on Sept. 4, 2016, in Wyandanch, an hour before another man was gunned down in an unrelated shooting in Central Islip. "Something needs to be done. Our youth are dying every day in this community, and nobody’s doing anything about it."

www.newsday.com

