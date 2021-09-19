Marchers in Wyandanch: 'Drop the guns, save our sons'

Indiana Bumpers carried a cardboard collage of more than a dozen photos of her late son as she and about 75 others marched against gun-related crime Saturday in Wyandanch. "The gun violence is out of control," said Bumpers, whose son Malik Stoddart, 18, was shot to death on Sept. 4, 2016, in Wyandanch, an hour before another man was gunned down in an unrelated shooting in Central Islip. "Something needs to be done. Our youth are dying every day in this community, and nobody’s doing anything about it."