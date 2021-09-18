CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

5 Valorant Agents in Need of Buffs

By Carl Martin Agustin
keengamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting a spin on the tactical shooter genre by creating a blend of precise gunplay and ability usage, Valorant boasts a number of playable characters with their own unique uses. The addition of brand new characters ensures fresh and ever changing gameplay. A challenge of introducing new agents, however, is the need to continuously balance them. This could affect some of the existing characters, where some are too powerful or too weak. While Riot remains diligent in doing so, this is difficult to perfectly execute. As such, these are 5 Valorant agent buffs we need to see.

www.keengamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Valorant characters guide: Every Agent in Riot's FPS

Looking for info surrounding the latest Valorant characters? Riot Game's popular FPS has consistently added new characters, or Agents, since it first launched late last year, and we've now got a pretty varied roster to choose from. Whether it's astral manipulation, deadly high-tech gadgets, or just a robot with a big gun, Valorant characters cater to plenty of potential playstyles.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Castlevania Advance Collection is Coming to Switch?

At this point, it seems that the Castlevania Advance Collection is likely coming to the Switch and a number of other platforms. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time it has popped up. In this case, Gematsu has reported that the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Castlevania Advance Collection not just for Nintendo Switch, but also for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. However, the listing has since been removed. It is thought the collection would include the trio of Game Boy Advance titles Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Valorant Patch 3.06 Reveal Agent Nerfs & Map Changes

Valorant’s first patch since the release of Act II has arrived. Typically, follow up patches from major updates aren’t very substantial, but patch 3.06 is an exception to that rule. The changes are actually rather significant, spanning both much-anticipated Agent nerfs, and the reworking of bomb sites across several different maps.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Riot#Phoenix Starting#Dark Cover#Brimstone
dotesports.com

Here are the VALORANT Patch 3.06 notes

VALORANT Patch 3.06 is set to introduce significant changes to Jett and Skye, balancing the slightly overpowered agents while giving KAY/O a much-needed buff. Boxes on several maps can no longer be wall banged after the update goes live to create safer areas for both attackers and defenders. Jett is...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Valorant Patch 3.06 Nerfs Skye and Jett, Buffs KAY/O – Patch Notes

Have you played Valorant lately in high-skill lobbies? Lobbies in which you see Skye as the default pick for each team no matter the map? Well, that’s no longer should be happening, or at least less frequently, as Riot Games has decided to nerf Skye’s Ultimate cost, movement speed, and her notorious Guiding Light ability. But let’s see and talk about the additional changes in this update.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

All the Latest Agent Updates in Valorant Patch 3.06

Today, Riot has rolled out a new round of balance updates for Valorant, aiming heavily at re-balancing three of its Agents; Jett, KAY/0, and Skye. Valorant Patch 3.06 also introduces changes to five of the game’s maps, but today, we’ll be focusing on what you can expect to see from the affected Agents post-update.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

ATOM RPG: Trudograd Review: A Modern Take On cRPGs

Developed by ATOM Team, a multinational game indie-development studio, ATOM RPG: Trudograd is the direct continuation of the studio’s earlier title ATOM RPG. The ATOM series is a love letter to classic RPGs such as the early Fallout, Baldur’s Gate and Wasteland games. ATOM RPG: Trudograd is technically a stand-alone...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
keengamer.com

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Review: Fangs For Nothing (PC)

Diving into BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites was something of a rollercoaster for me. Knowing next to nothing going into it, it wasn’t until after beating the game that I find out that BloodRayne was an old franchise from the early 2000’s. While the “Fresh Bites” moniker implies this is something of a re-release, it also didn’t entirely dawn on me that this was kind of a remaster. A remaster of a game originally developed by WayForward themselves, no less! All of these circumstances gave life to an intriguing curiosity that, unfortunately, the game itself provided little of.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

5 Major Game Releases Coming in October 2021

Just a piece of advice: sit back for this one. This month’s lineup of fresh video games is one for the ages. October’s lineup was especially hard to put together, due to the month being completely stacked with great game releases that didn’t make the final cut but deserve to be mentioned, like the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Hell Let Loose, or Age of Empires 4.
FIFA
firstsportz.com

Valorant Agent Tier List for Patch 3.06: Ranked/Competitive Mode

Valorant Patch 3.06 is finally online. Some agents are changed and a new map is added to the map pool. Here is the Valorant Agent Tier List for Patch 3.06 which will help you pick your agent in the ranked play or maybe choosing your new main. Valorant Agent Tier...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Ultra Age Review: Slash to Survive (Switch)

Ultra Age offers the frenetic energy and pacing of a Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden in a smaller, more future-focused package. This title is both a fun romp through the steel of your enemies, it’s also a weak husk of what it could have been. If the story and difficulty balance had been as cared for as the combat system and environment design, we could be looking at a genre-defining surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits – 100% Trophy List (PS5)

Explore a rich, story-driven world as Kena, a Spirit guide out to find a mountain shrine that may hold the cure to a curse plaguing the land. We’ve compiled a comprehensive achievements list to help you achieve 100% completion in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This list includes everything you need to know about the game’s 42 achievements and how to unlock them.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Netflix's Arcane Teaser Just Tease The New VALORANT Agent, Deadeye?

Netflix and Riot Games have teamed-up to make Arcane, a new animated series set in the world of Riot's popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game, League of Legends, but it looks like a new character from another game will also be featured in the series. Today, the official Twitter...
TV SERIES
keengamer.com

Death Stranding Beginners Guide: 7 Tips For Becoming the Legendary Mailman

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is right around the corner! With plenty of new features, plus a graphics update and loading times worthy of the PS5, this is a brilliant opportunity to hop into the game if you didn’t get the chance before. Whether this is your first time playing, or if you have already walked in the boots of Sam Porter Bridges, this Death Stranding beginners guide will give you few tips that will help you along your journey.
RETAIL
gamepur.com

The most helpful townsfolk NPCs in Diablo 2: Resurrected – Best blacksmith, mystic, merchant, and more

In every Act of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the player hero is sent to a different parts of the world. With each new area comes fresh and exciting NPCs to either gossip off your ear or save your items from disrepair. These characters aren’t always straightforward though, and sometimes their jobs overlap. And if you’re new to the game, you might just default to the first trader you see and never realize how many cool options are out there.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live Coming Soon to Mobile and Desktop Platforms

The Pokémon Company recently announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live and offered a sneak peek on their official YouTube channel. Not many details were given in the duration of the trailer, but the trading card game is expected to release on mobile for Android and iOS as well as for desktop including PC and Mac.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy