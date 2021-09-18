CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

WATCH: Scouting clips of Iowa State 2023 targets Kai Black and Jamison Patton

By Michael Swain
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, 247Sports was in Des Moines to watch Iowa State class of 2023 targets Kai Black and Jamison Patton face off. Black and Urbandale defeated Patton and Roosevelt 30-0. Urbandale was able to improve to 3-1 on the year with a stout defensive performance and with some explosive plays on offense. The J-Hawks scored a 74-yard touchdown and a 49-yard touchdown. Black caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He was responsible for Urbandale's 49-yard score, which came through the air. Roosevelt, on the other hand, lost its first game of the year and was shut out for the first time this season. Patton played quarterback and safety. As the team's signal-caller, Patton was kept quiet and wasn't able to break free for many big runs.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Big 12 action launches with, of course, OU and Texas at home

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Big 12 in-conference play kicks in with four games — it started last week with Baylor winning at Kansas — and, of course, Oklahoma and Texas get to start the league schedule at home. At Fitz explains, this may be the last season for those two schools, although he thinks that will eventually be 2022, but when those schools do go on the road in conference play, the Sooners and Longhorns will be facing even more hostile environments than usual. Have fun, fellas.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Urbandale, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Football
247Sports

Texas set to host handful of players from loaded St. John Bosco program

A handful of players from Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco will head out to Texas this weekend to visit the Longhorns. Texas will host Texas Tech on the field this weekend and will also host several players from the loaded Braves programs as well. As soon as he took over at UT, new head coach Steve Sarkisian made recruiting in the SoCal region a high priority.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Three to see: Nebraska with big game in East Lansing

Nebraska gets Michigan State on Saturday and the Huskers get another chance to show the audience at home that it is more than just close. To do that Nebraska is going to need a few big performances to not only hang around but leave victorious. The Huskers will have to play well on both sides of the ball, and figure out how to avoid disaster on special teams. Here’s three names besides Adrian Martinez that need to play well for Nebraska:
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Husker Weekly Wrap: Rahmir Johnson took a big challenge to heart

Ryan Held didn't put any sugar on it when Rahmir Johnson sat before him this offseason. "I had a meeting with him and said, 'Here's the deal. Your back's against the wall. You either figure it out or you'll get passed, and he just kept practicing every day, coming to work, grading out really well in practice. He earned the opportunity," the Husker running backs coach said earlier this week. "I thought he did a lot of things out there on Saturday when you graded it. It wasn't perfect. I would have liked to have had a couple plays back, but for the most part he did a good job of doing the things needed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Broomfield
247Sports

Preview: Kansas football coordinators talk non-conference road challenge

Kansas football will travel to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils for its final game of non-conference play on Saturday. Usually the two schools face off as perennial powers on the basketball court, but this will be the third meeting between the two on the football field. In 2009, Kansas got the best of Duke. However, the Blue Devils won the most recent meeting in 2014 by a score of 41-3.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Camren McDonald named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Florida State tight end Camren McDonald is one of 22 student-athletes named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for dedication to community service. McDonald founded a non-profit in 2019, prior to current name, image and likeness legislation, in order to serve the community. His organization helps feed, clothe and comfort the homeless and less fortunate with pizza deliveries, hygiene kits, clothing and blankets.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#American Football#The J Hawks#Cyclonealert Vip
247Sports

Three-star guard Chase Ross is headed to Marquette

Shaka Smart has added another backcourt piece to their 2022 recruiting class. This afternoon, three-star guard Chase Ross committed to the Golden Eagles of Marquette. "The whole coaching staff believed in me," says Ross. They were recruiting me while they were at Texas. I just had a deeper connection with the whole coaching staff. They all gave their pitch during the summer and when I went there for my official visit it felt like home. I like Coach Shaka's philosophy and how their playstyle is run and gun."
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Final predictions: Carolina vs. Kentucky

The South Carolina football team is getting set for a huge test as it welcomes Kentucky on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a kickoff under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) are off to a great start this season and have controlled the series of late, winning six of the last seven games.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Three-star forward Robert Jennings near a college decision

After releasing his top six list of schools last month, Robert Jennings has gained more clarity on where he could see himself in the fall of 2022. Now that he has officially visited a few campuses, Jennings has his eyes set on two high major programs that have been extremely involved as he prepares for his commitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan offensive film review with Al Borges - U-M ‘on schedule’ to contend in Big 10

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive film review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Desmond Howard dissects struggles from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma through Week 3

Recent college football seasons have seen a select number of teams dominate at the top, with the College Football Playoff often consisting of multiple schools from a group that includes Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma — all have made the playoff four times or more — at its core. But while the top-ranked Crimson Tide is rolling again three games into the season, the same cannot be said about the other three. Both the No. 9 Tigers and No. 10 Buckeyes have already endured a loss while looking susceptible in other contests, and the No. 4 Sooners' two games against FBS competition have been anything but lopsided.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
243K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy