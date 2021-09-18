WATCH: Scouting clips of Iowa State 2023 targets Kai Black and Jamison Patton
On Friday, 247Sports was in Des Moines to watch Iowa State class of 2023 targets Kai Black and Jamison Patton face off. Black and Urbandale defeated Patton and Roosevelt 30-0. Urbandale was able to improve to 3-1 on the year with a stout defensive performance and with some explosive plays on offense. The J-Hawks scored a 74-yard touchdown and a 49-yard touchdown. Black caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He was responsible for Urbandale's 49-yard score, which came through the air. Roosevelt, on the other hand, lost its first game of the year and was shut out for the first time this season. Patton played quarterback and safety. As the team's signal-caller, Patton was kept quiet and wasn't able to break free for many big runs.247sports.com
