MN Opportunists May Be Reselling At-Home COVID Tests for Profit
If you're having trouble finding at-home COVID-19 tests in Minnesota stores, that may because some Minnesotans are buying them up to resell at higher prices. With many places -- from schools to businesses to entertainment venues -- now requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test, you may be looking for at-home COVID-19 tests to have on hand. Depending on where you live, however, they may be hard to find due to the selfish motives of money-greedy opportunists. A post recently shared to the Minnesota thread of Reddit reveals that some people appear to be buying up at-home kits to re-sell at higher prices online.krfofm.com
