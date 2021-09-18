CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Opportunists May Be Reselling At-Home COVID Tests for Profit

If you're having trouble finding at-home COVID-19 tests in Minnesota stores, that may because some Minnesotans are buying them up to resell at higher prices. With many places -- from schools to businesses to entertainment venues -- now requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test, you may be looking for at-home COVID-19 tests to have on hand. Depending on where you live, however, they may be hard to find due to the selfish motives of money-greedy opportunists. A post recently shared to the Minnesota thread of Reddit reveals that some people appear to be buying up at-home kits to re-sell at higher prices online.

morningbrew.com

Biden Expands Production of At-Home Covid Tests, Where the US Is Behind

President Biden’s vaccine requirement for large employers grabbed all the headlines last week. But another overlooked initiative could also play a pivotal role in reducing the spread of Covid-19: the dramatic expansion of affordable at-home testing. The Biden administration will spend $2 billion on 280 million rapid Covid tests and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

CT stores limit at-home COVID test purchases as demand surges

As the delta variant continues to spread throughout Connecticut, pharmacies are adjusting to the high demand of at-home testing kits by setting limits on the number that can be purchased. Both Walgreens and CVS said that at-home testing kits are flying off the shelves. In fact, these kits are the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Investopedia

At-Home COVID Tests Are Eligible Medical Expenses, the IRS Says

As COVID-19 testing markedly expands under President Biden’s recently announced six-point national strategy, people who use at-home tests may be able to have their out-of-pocket costs covered in full. Key Takeaways. The costs of home COVID-19 tests are eligible medical expenses, the IRS says, making them reimbursable under FSAs or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Stock up on this at-home COVID-19 test while it's 56% off

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. There are a lot of reasons to consider keeping a few at-home COVID-19 tests in your closet. It's never a great feeling to be unsure about possible symptoms, and if you can avoid potentially exposing others by testing yourself why wouldn't you? The only real downside to these at-home tests is they can be kind of pricey, especially when many in-car testing sites are free. So when Walmart marked their two-test kit that's usually $25 down to $14, that made now the best time to stock up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Docs Underpaid for Giving Kids COVID Vax; Pricey Rapid Tests; Cancer Drug Profits

Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest insurance company, is paying half or less the rate of other insurers for administering pediatric COVID vaccines, doctors in three states told Insider. "By vaccinating kids, we...
INDUSTRY
Verywell Health

What Biden’s COVID-19 Plan Means for At-Home Rapid Tests

The Biden administration plans to increase the availability of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests. Experts say that increasing testing capacity will be key to quelling the pandemic. Rapid COVID-19 tests can be less sensitive than laboratory-based PCR tests and they shouldn’t be used as a replacement for vaccination and mask use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
CBS 46

Home COVID-19 tests kits fly off store shelves in Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46) – With COVID-19 exposure a constant concern for many Georgians, pharmacies are having trouble keeping home COVID test kits in stock. The popularity of the kits has prompted questions about their effectiveness and accuracy. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement in home tests,” said Dr. John Whyte, chief...
GEORGIA STATE
who13.com

Iowa Pharmacy Association: At-home COVID test kits are reliable

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A higher demand for COVID-19 testing in the state has led to longer lines at testing sites. But many people waited in their vehicles because some do not trust at-home COVID test results. Brady Yeoman waited in the line for an hour and 22 minutes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lynchburg News and Advance

Where to Buy At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Cheap

President Joe Biden recently announced that Walmart, Kroger and Amazon will be selling discounted rapid COVID-19 tests to help beat the pandemic. But it may not be clear to shoppers which tests are being sold at up to 35% off, and in some cases it’s impossible to find the discounted tests in stock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHOU

Why you need to research before doing at-home covid-19 testing

HOUSTON — As the fight continues against the delta variant, there is a push to make home COVID-19 tests more available. So why are doctors warning to take those results with a grain of salt?. PCR test vs rapid test. First, let’s break down the difference in tests. The two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
