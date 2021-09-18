MN Opportunists May Be Reselling At-Home COVID Tests for Profit

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. There are a lot of reasons to consider keeping a few at-home COVID-19 tests in your closet. It's never a great feeling to be unsure about possible symptoms, and if you can avoid potentially exposing others by testing yourself why wouldn't you? The only real downside to these at-home tests is they can be kind of pricey, especially when many in-car testing sites are free. So when Walmart marked their two-test kit that's usually $25 down to $14, that made now the best time to stock up.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO