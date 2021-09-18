LEGO Treats With Not-Too-Spooky Star Wars Shorts for Halloween

At its best, Star Wars feels infinite. The galaxy far, far away sprawls in all directions and dimensions like it’s always been there, encompassing more stars and planets and stories than it’s possible to count. The actual Star Wars productions, however, don’t always live up to this potential. Too often, they contract into a tight orbit around a small cluster of families in the name of serialized storytelling and fan service. In the process they render everything around that orbit only as important as it is relevant to plotlines we already know very well. So what a delight it is that...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO