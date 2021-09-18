CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Treats With Not-Too-Spooky Star Wars Shorts for Halloween

Cover picture for the articleLEGO will "Celebrate the Season" of Halloween by putting together five frightfully fun and not-too-spooky Star Wars shorts. Built with LEGO minifigures of fan-favorite characters from series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Grogu from The Mandalorian, the animated shorts return to a plastic LEGO galaxy far, far away. The shorts, available on the LEGO YouTube channel and collected below, are released ahead of the all-new LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales original special streaming soon as part of October's Hallowstream event on Disney+.

