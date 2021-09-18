CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack On Titan Crashes The Met Gala With New Art

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala is an opportunity for some of the biggest celebrities around the world to show off some of their beautiful, and sometimes insane, fashion sense and with a few of said celebrities looking as if they were ripped straight from an anime themselves, fan artists have taken the opportunity to blend the two worlds. With this latest artwork, the Met Gala sees two new entrants arrive on the scene via Attack On Titan's Levi and Hange, the two members of the Scout Regiment who definitely give off a vibe of spiritually being an old married couple.

