Here's a look at Wednesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rangers: Justin Foscue, 2B (MLB No. 85), Double-A Frisco. Foscue only had two plate appearances before exiting the game, but that was all he needed to leave his offensive imprint. The second baseman hit his second homer in as many days, smacked a double and drove in four runs. It was Foscue's first time posting two hits in back-to-back games since his first two contests with Frisco. Foscue is 6-for-16 (.375) in his past five games with two doubles and six RBIs. Rangers prospect stats »

