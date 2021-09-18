Detroit Tigers' AJ Hinch discusses Gregory Soto's health, decision to stick with him
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detroit Tigers reliever Gregory Soto strolled from the dugout to left field Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Athletic trainer Doug Teter and pitching coach Chris Fetter inspected his throwing hand, which has a bruise on the inside part of his ring finger, after a light throwing session. He suffered the injury in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays but doesn't seem to need a stint on the injured list because X-rays came back negative.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0