Detroit Tigers' AJ Hinch discusses Gregory Soto's health, decision to stick with him

One of the best Detroit Tigers off-season signings was a minor one in Wily Peralta but he has paid off big time in the second half of the season. The Dominican Winter League is an opportunity for any major league to get a chance to do several things. One, for a young player, to work on their skills during the winter, and two, a chance for a veteran to catch on to a team come spring training and showcase what they have. In this case for the Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta, it was a chance to showcase his skills.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO