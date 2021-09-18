UPDATE: Police on Saturday afternoon identified the man killed in crash on Spur 601 earlier in the day as 74-year old Martin Telesforo Lopez of El Paso.

Investigators said his pickup truck broke down along the roadway and was struck from behind by a car. It pushed his pickup into another pickup that had stopped in front of him to help, police said.

His death was the 48th traffic fatality in El Paso this year, compared to 52 at this same time a year ago.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly three-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of a portion of Spur 601 in east El Paso on Saturday morning.

Police said the multi-car collision happened about 7 a.m. along Spur 601 westbound near exit 21.

Authorities confirmed at least one fatality, but didn't indicate if other injuries had occurred.

As investigators examined the scene to determine what triggered the wreck, Spur 601 westbound was closed between the Chafee on-ramp and Sgt Major on-ramp.

Officers were diverting traffic to either Global Reach or Airport and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Current traffic conditions are available anytime at kvia.com/traffic.

The post Man killed in 3-car crash on Spur 601 in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA .