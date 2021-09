I have followed VT since the 60's, watched Frank Beamer play here. List goes on what VT was before he came back. Dooley left VT bare and Frank Beamer got fans interested again. Recruiting from with-in the boundaries of Virginia , keeping the big players home in the 757. Never doubt Beamer Ball ! Season tickets and Hokie Club was a joke before Frank started filling up Lane Stadium. Reason the ACC membership was offered, he made VT a contender .. never doubt that ..

