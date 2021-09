Here are two Walk-Off Thoughts after an 11-1 win over the New York Yankees improved Cleveland's record to 73-74 with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Eli Morgan outpitched a Cy Young candidate and Cleveland's offense, which has been lackluster at best lately, drubbed Gerrit Cole in a 10-run win that coincided with the Browns' 10-point win over the Houston Texans. The baseball club's victory, considering the opponent, was the better win than the football team's.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO