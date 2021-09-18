Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These Halloween Inflatables

They’ll Bring a Shiver to Your Spine…Or Is That a Sugar Rush?. “Welcome, foolish mortals, to the haunted”….kitchen?? In the months leading up to Halloween, Disneyland puts out a haunted vibe so thick even the most grown up among us are ready to put on costumes and trick or treat. May we suggest a little less trick and a lot more “treat yo’self”? After all, who can say no to a ghoulish and delicious snack, especially if it’s from Disneyland’s kitchen? Here are ten snacks and potions that you won’t want to miss this fall at Disneyland. Act fast, because these haunted goodies won’t be around forever, and neither will you. MUAHAHAHA! Halloween Disneyland Treats.

