‘Justice for J6’ updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

(WASHINGTON) — The “Justice for J6” rally was billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol. At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public’s safety.