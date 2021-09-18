CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Justice for J6’ updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
kxel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — The “Justice for J6” rally was billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol. At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public’s safety.

kxel.com

hotnewhiphop.com

"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming Crowd

The Justice for J6 rally, a protest held at the U.S. Capitol showing support for those charged in connection with the infamous January 6th riot in D.C., drew only a small crowd of an estimated 300 to 350 people, Saturday. “It is kind of sad, the small amount of people,”...
PROTESTS
Ledger-Enquirer

What is Justice for J6? Rally has DC on high alert for this weekend

Washington, D.C. is bracing for an upcoming far-right rally at the U.S. Capitol this weekend and authorities are taking measures to anticipate potential violence beforehand. The Justice for J6 rally, organized by former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard and his organization Look Ahead America, is anticipated to take place on Saturday. The rally is an attempt to push Justice Department officials to drop charges against the more than 600 people charged in connection with January’s violent Capitol insurrection, The Guardian reported.
PROTESTS
news9.com

US Capitol Police To Erect Temporary Fencing Ahead Of 'Justice For J6' Rally

The U.S. Capitol Police is erecting a temporary fence around the Capitol in anticipation of a planned rally on September 18 by far-right groups defending January 6 rioters. In a press release, the Capitol Police said they are "aware of concerning online chatter about a demonstration planned for September 18. The "Justice for J6" demonstration on Saturday will be comprised of pro-Trump protestors who oppose the prosecution of those who assaulted the Capitol on January 6.
PROTESTS
news-shield.com

'Justice for J6' rally organizer speaks with CNN

Matt Braynard, a former Donald Trump campaign staffer and organizer of the right-wing "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, DC, spoke to CNN's Jessica Schneider about his calls for nonviolence at the upcoming rally.
PROTESTS
Kokomo Perspective

Did the media overreact to 'Justice for J6' rally?

Brian Stelter points out that the press outnumbered the protesters in Washington on Saturday. "Some of the images can get kind of ridiculous," Evan Osnos says, but rally attendance "is not a sign that these kinds of divisions have gone away." David Zurawik says the dangers of far-right extremism have "metastasized."
PROTESTS
businessjournaldaily.com

Ryan, DeLauro Praise Security Preparations for ‘Justice for J6’ Rally

WASHINGTON – U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Rosa DeLauro said they were pleased following a briefing by Capitol Police on preparations for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” Rally. The rally is in support of individuals arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot and breaching of the U.S. Capitol, when both houses of Congress were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The event has raised security concerns in recent weeks based on reports of violent online rhetoric.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5dc.com

DC bracing for 'Justice for J6' rally at US Capitol

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents and law enforcement are preparing for the "Justice for J6" rally planned for Saturday on the west lawn of the Capitol. Organizer Matt Braynard said Sunday he estimated on the event permit that 700 people will attend, but that it's difficult to know exactly how many will be there.
PROTESTS
ktbb.com

‘Justice for J6’ updates: Protesters gather for right-wing rally

Security tight in Washington, D.C., ahead of ‘Justice for J6’ rally. Police are bracing for the rally in support of insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The “Justice for J6” rally is being billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection...
PROTESTS
CBS News

DHS: Small number of online threats related to Justice for J6 rally

Law enforcement officials are on high alert ahead of Saturday's rally demanding justice for those arrested after the U.S. Capitol riot. Plus, thousands of migrants are waiting to cross the border near Del Rio, Texas. And the White House told governors how many Afghan evacuees will resettle in their states. CBS homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS News

Law enforcement on high alert ahead of "Justice for J6" rally at Capitol

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a rally supporting the January 6 Capitol rioters. The "Justice for J6" rally is expected to be much smaller, but officials are preparing using lessons they learned from January 6. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

DHS Expects About 700 People at ‘Justice for J6’ Rally Saturday

About 700 people are expected to attend the pro-Trump "Justice for J6" rally, a Department of Homeland Security official estimated ahead of the rally scheduled for Saturday, according to NBC News. Deputy Undersecretary for Intelligence Enterprise Readiness Melissa Smislova said during the Homeland Security Enterprise Forum Tuesday that DHS has...
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Fence, cameras installed around U.S. Capitol ahead of ‘Justice for J6’ rally

The U.S. Capitol is again surrounded by a fence, surveillance cameras have been installed and the National Guard has been asked to be on standby as police in Washington prepare for the “Justice for J6” rally this weekend. “The United States Capitol Police is aware of concerning online chatter about...
PROTESTS
kciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Not Concerned with Planned “Justice for J6” Capitol Rally

Senator Charles Grassley (R) tells KCII he’s not concerned about U.S. Capitol security leading up to a planned right-wing rally at the Capitol this Saturday. The Capitol Police is reinstalling temporary fencing around the Capitol this week, which they erected earlier this year following the January 6th deadly attack to overturn the presidential election. Grassley believes reinstalling the fence sends a “bad message” to constituents, “And I also should not presume that with the multitudes of demonstrations that we have in Washington, D.C., whether liberal or conservative or maybe non-ideological, that they’re somehow going to lead to entering illegally the Capitol of the United States of America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

