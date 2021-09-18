CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Line Movement Shifts OSU’s Direction Ahead of Boise State Game

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 6 days ago

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/late-line-movement-shifts-osus-direction-ahead-of-boise-state-game/. OSU is a narrow underdog. The bet guys are not doing to good today. Ksu is winning their game . 2 ranked acc plus pitt fell. Lot of good games. Ku hang thur a half. As is tulsa. ar1 September 18, 2021, 9:46pm #3. MSU 38...

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Big 12, Big 16 or Big 20?

With the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF & Houston it appears the Big 12 is back on solid ground, at least for now. It makes more sense to become the Big 16 and at least match the SEC in current numbers. Or, if the rumor of the SEC potentially adding more programs, why not beat them to the numbers, make a bold play and be the first Super Conference of 20 schools. Let’s not wait on the actions of others, this time be the leader of the pack when just two weeks ago the country assumed the Big 12 would crumble. He’ll no, go from crumbles to Leader…by adding 8 more schools now before they disappear to other conferences. The targets include; Boise St. (thank you for hosting last night’s game and going toe-to-toe with Big 12’s Oklahoma State, reward is an invite to join us), Memphis, San Diego St., South Dakota St., Colorado St., Colorado (welcome back), USF and SMU. Do not wait, act first, who needs Oklahoma and Texas, not The Big XX!
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sidney Herald

Boise State-UTEP pregame line

BOISE - Boise State senior defensive tackle Scale Igiehon has taken a leave of absence for 'personal reasons' and won't play tonight against UTEP.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU is a 5-Point Underdog vs. Boise State in Week 3

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/osu-is-a-5-point-underdog-vs-boise-state-in-week-3/ OSU is 4-4 as away dogs since 2015. This could be a good thing. This team needs to feel disrespected so that they can respond to that challenge. 1 Like. FreeDrop September 13, 2021, 3:48pm #3. Of my 10,000 vices, gambling isn’t one of them…. But,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three Things Boise State Coach Andy Avalos Said Ahead of Game Against OSU

Andy Avalos is in his first season as a head coach and is doing it at his alma mater. Boise State enters its matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday 1-1, falling in a tight game to UCF to start the season before blowing the doors off UTEP last week. Saturday will be the first time the Broncos have hosted a Power Five school on their blue turf since Virginia came to town in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Things to Know Ahead of OSU's Road Tilt vs. Boise State

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/10-things-to-know-ahead-of-osus-road-tilt-vs-boise-state/. Everything to know ahead of Saturday. Turnovers aren’t going to play a major factor if the offense can’t score. robert28 September 16, 2021, 3:10pm #3. They will have their top back back. D needs to catch balls thrown at them. Like always limit turnovers. Hope we...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kickoff Time, TV Information for OSU’s Week 4 Game vs. K-State Announced

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/kickoff-time-tv-information-for-osus-week-4-game-vs-k-state-announced/. A third night appearance in four games is on deck. VACowboy September 13, 2021, 6:20pm #2. Not to be Debbie Downer but the reason we are getting all the night games is because they are on ESPN+. Admittedly, BSU is on FS1 but we are only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

Hansen shines in Boise State's upset of Utah

Kimberly sits atop the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference standings. A Glenns Ferry High School graduate won two championships in eSports for Boise State University. Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos comments on physicality of Oklahoma State. Sports. Bruins cruise to Service Bowl win. Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:05...
UTAH STATE
Enid News and Eagle

Brown's kickoff return touchdown ignites late spark for OSU in victory against Tulsa

STILLWATER — LD Brown had a long distance to cover, but he realized how he could avoid traffic. He just had to hurry to the left side of the field. Brown, a super senior running back on the Oklahoma State football team, secured the ball at the 2-yardline near the right corner, spotted a gap and sprinted into space as he approached the left sideline. While his teammates pushed Tulsa rivals away from him, Brown thundered toward the end zone, zooming past kicker Zack Long and crossing the goal line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Column: Is OSU's run game stalling the offense?

Oh, to be in at the end of last season again. Remember? Running back Chuba Hubbard wasn’t having as consistent of a season as people expected him to have, but it didn’t matter because the depth –– Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson –– were crushing it. Those were good times.
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Travel to Boise State for First Road Game of 2021

The Oklahoma State football team (2-0 overall; 0-0 Big 12) travels to Boise, Idaho, this week for its first road game of the 2021 season and the first game in the state of Idaho in program history. The Cowboys will face the Boise State Broncos (1-1 overall; 0-0 Mountain West) on Saturday, September 18, at Albertsons Stadium with kickoff set for 8:10 p.m. CT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Picks, Predictions for OSU’s Game Saturday vs. Boise State

OSU’s first road game of the 2021 season comes Saturday in Boise, Idaho against a Boise State team that oddsmakers predict will win the game outright. The Broncos are 1-1 after a tight loss to UCF before blowing out UTEP last weekend. OSU is 2-0 but coming off two shaky single-possession wins over Missouri State and Tulsa.
BOISE, ID
ocolly.com

3 stars of the game: Rodriguez continues to shine on OSU's defense

Rodriguez once again had a strong presence on the field for the defense, leading the team in tackles with 13 total and eight solo tackles. Rodriguez elected to play one more season with the Cowboys after the NCAA’s eligibility rule amid COVID-19 and his impact on the team is apparent in his play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
obnug.com

Stillwater runs deep: Oklahoma State at Boise State Game Preview

Time: Saturday, Sept 18th, 7:30PM (MT) Commentators: Aaron “Goldie” Goldsmith, Mark “Hellfire” Helfrich. Boise State was ranked 17th in the country when they traveled to Stillwater in 2018 for a showdown with the 24th ranked Cowboys. A scoreless first quarter quickly turned into BAD THINGS for the Broncos as they struggled to contain star RB Justice Hill or a lumbering quarterback who successfully kept drives alive by basically falling forward (like lumber!). The Cowboys got the last laugh that day, but now the Broncos are at home and looking for some room temperature revenge.
OKLAHOMA STATE

