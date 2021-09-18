Late Line Movement Shifts OSU’s Direction Ahead of Boise State Game

With the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF & Houston it appears the Big 12 is back on solid ground, at least for now. It makes more sense to become the Big 16 and at least match the SEC in current numbers. Or, if the rumor of the SEC potentially adding more programs, why not beat them to the numbers, make a bold play and be the first Super Conference of 20 schools. Let’s not wait on the actions of others, this time be the leader of the pack when just two weeks ago the country assumed the Big 12 would crumble. He’ll no, go from crumbles to Leader…by adding 8 more schools now before they disappear to other conferences. The targets include; Boise St. (thank you for hosting last night’s game and going toe-to-toe with Big 12’s Oklahoma State, reward is an invite to join us), Memphis, San Diego St., South Dakota St., Colorado St., Colorado (welcome back), USF and SMU. Do not wait, act first, who needs Oklahoma and Texas, not The Big XX!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO