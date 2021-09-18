Burn the Witch by The Machine Knows
The Machine Knows is a fresh Danish power-trio just released their second single “Burn the Witch” followed by the success of their debut single “Killer” last April. The trio includes Kristoffer Veirum (vox/guitar), Antonio Roxy (bass), and Toby Weltzer (drums), each member has different background such as rock, metal, darkwave and gothic influences. The three dudes were able to provide an original grungy rock tone blended with a unique hard rock spirit. “Burn the Witch” music video is very catchy indeed, either by the music or the filming itself. The catchy and melodic guitar riffs along with the attractive actress, Matilde Isabella Arenholt Mosekjæ, were capable to deliver a unique rock experience. When you check some rock trios these days you may feel the music is kinda empty, still, you won't find such a thing like this with The Machine Knows structure because the music is very melodic, catchy, and tight. In fact, this trio reminds me of golden eras and iconic names include Cream, Jimi Hendrix Experience, ZZ Top, and The Police. Well, it's about time to feel the Danish charm below! Ah! Don't miss the solo!www.rockeramagazine.com
