CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Burn the Witch by The Machine Knows

rockeramagazine.com
 6 days ago

The Machine Knows is a fresh Danish power-trio just released their second single “Burn the Witch” followed by the success of their debut single “Killer” last April. The trio includes Kristoffer Veirum (vox/guitar), Antonio Roxy (bass), and Toby Weltzer (drums), each member has different background such as rock, metal, darkwave and gothic influences. The three dudes were able to provide an original grungy rock tone blended with a unique hard rock spirit. “Burn the Witch” music video is very catchy indeed, either by the music or the filming itself. The catchy and melodic guitar riffs along with the attractive actress, Matilde Isabella Arenholt Mosekjæ, were capable to deliver a unique rock experience. When you check some rock trios these days you may feel the music is kinda empty, still, you won't find such a thing like this with The Machine Knows structure because the music is very melodic, catchy, and tight. In fact, this trio reminds me of golden eras and iconic names include Cream, Jimi Hendrix Experience, ZZ Top, and The Police. Well, it's about time to feel the Danish charm below! Ah! Don't miss the solo!

www.rockeramagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockeramagazine.com

Harmony & Insanity by Roses Are Dead

A couple of days ago, Roses Are Dead has released their latest music video Harmony & Insanity featuring Darian Renee. Actually, it's a special single, let's find out why below!. Definitely, it makes a big difference when you check a band with experience and a band that has just instrument...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Blood and Steel V. 2 by Corners of Sanctuary

It's been almost 3 years since I know Corners of Sanctuary through their album 'The Galloping Hordes' and they became one of my favourite modern American heavy metal groups. Today, I will discuss with you their recent EP "Blood And Steel: Volume Two" which has been released last August via RFL Records.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Suburbanova by Magnum Dopus

Tennessee is one of the states that is capable to inspire us every decade by at least one iconic musician, plus, the iconic Jack Daniel's for sure, definitely my knowledge about Tennessee has been expanded after adding the inspiring alternative rock group Magnum Dopus. The roots of rock are pretty...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with The Crown Remnant

In my review for The Crown Remnant latest release "The End of Days," I made it clear on how I was really amazed by everything single detail in such a great record as well as the band public image as well. I had the chance to chat with the man who is behind the scenes and the mastermind of this great act, Will Ash. Let's find out!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
rockeramagazine.com

Planned Ob$ole$cence by Stone Robot

Although I failed to pronounce Stone Robot latest album title which I found later it's 'Planned Obsolescence,' well, away from my struggle with the album name, it's a hit album for sure!. Stone Robot members are the result of several bands like Independent Idiot, Phallic Medallion, Valiant Effort, and My...
ROCK MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with Diseased Earth

Gather around sludge fans! Diseased Earth proved through their debut album as well as many successful releases how their sludge/doom sound is very original. I had the chance to chat with these guys talking about their latest releases and upcoming plans. Let's find out!. ● First, I loved your original...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Chatting with Alex Tighe from Roses Are Dead

Throughout my review for Roses Are Dead latest single and music video 'Harmony & Insanity' I expressed how I am really amazed by their original distinguished rock vibes. I had the chance to chat with vocalist Alex Tighe talking more about the band's philosophy and upcoming plans. Let's get started!
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

You And I by Pinstripe

I think the reason behind the beauty of Pinstripe's music is that it relies heavily on mixing styles from different bands from the '90s to the present day. The band gained popularity after releasing their debut single ‘Everglow’ last February, in which their hard-rockin' hit racked up over 300k streams on Spotify. And here they are coming again with a new hit, You and I, which I believe gives a huge boost to the band's professional career. The song is very melodic and it can easily stick in your head and start even singing along from the second verse! In my opinion, one of the main reasons for the success of this hit is the music video itself which is set to be public on October 1st. Definitely, the melodies, harmonies as long as the tightness between the band members was the main factor, but I believe the talented cinematographer Christian Kennedy had a great impact in his directional role to come up with such a marvellous music video. I noticed there are several other elements as well because I cannot deny the song arrangement was a great push for the whole track, for example, imagine you remove the orchestration from the track, wow! It was added perfectly indeed. Since mixing and mastering are usually the key elements for any track, it was a wise and smart decision by Pinstripe to choose the Grammy Award winner James Auwarter (Adam Levine, John Legend, Rhianna). Frankly, I don't find any negative point over here, but maybe because a guitar guy like me was hoping for a longer guitar solo, still, the one in the track was really fitting and amazing! Anyhow, this is the beauty of music, each one absorbs it differently!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burn The Witch#Music Video#Hard Rock#Soundcloud#Danish#Cream
rockeramagazine.com

In My Sights by Frozen By Fire

The LA dudes Frozen by Fire released their latest music video 'In My Sights' a couple of days ago. They started their journey back in 2013 and since then they are known for their special melodic hard rock/heavy metal flavour. Although, I didn't like the music video because I felt...
MUSIC
pophorror.com

The Score to ‘The Stylist’ is Now Available on Vinyl From Burning Witch Records and Arrow Video!

Burning Witch Records in conjunction with Arrow Video is excited to announce the score to The Stylist(read our review – HERE) by Nicholas Elert is now available on vinyl. Nicholas Elert captures the mood perfectly for the female led psychological horror. Full on atmospherics and lonely tinkling piano make up the backbone for this wonderfully dark score to become obsessed by.
MUSIC
Daily Collegian

Spooky songs for Halloween

Any song from Cosmo Sheldrake’s extensive discography could have been placed at the start of this list. Though as the title suggests, “Come Along” has the allure of something big transpiring and steadily approaching. The folk instrumentals of the song, along with the lyrics, make for a playful warning. In addition, the chorus does an excellent job building and flooding the listener with a need to act on an unknown and startling feeling. Many of his songs have instrumental versions that are great for studying if you’re still in the mood for something spooky.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with Capital Theatre

For sure, there are many great rock bands these days, but it's rare when I find a band that is able to revolutionize the rock spirit. Capital Theatre originality provoked me enough to know more about their music and upcoming plans, as well as, their collaboration with the legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, Steve Vai). So let's ROCK!
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The War on Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is Pure Bob Dylan Fan-Fiction

There are too many Bob Dylan references to count in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the latest arena-ready single from the War on Drugs. Some are lyrical nods to beloved songs like “Shelter From The Storm,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Standing in the Doorway.” Others are even more on-the-nose, like the moment where Adam Granduciel’s narrator gets caught up in nostalgia over a Never Ending Tour gig: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” But the key Dylan fan-fiction moment arrives when the first chorus hits and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig join in...
MUSIC
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy