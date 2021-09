Another one down for the Ravens. On Friday, the team placed tight end Nick Boyle on short-term injured reserve. Boyle is still healing up from the knee injury he suffered in November of last year. He also had microscopic surgery on the knee recently, but that only elongated his rehab. The good news is that Boyle is expected to return this year. The league’s short-term IR list allows for players to return after three games and that’s a feasible timetable, per head coach John Harbaugh.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO