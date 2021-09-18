CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BfB Da Packman and Zack Fox Go Toe-To-Toe in Surreal “Bob and Weave” Video

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacking wit and pathos into his rhymes in equal measure, BfB Da Packman is never shy about speaking his mind. Teaming up with another big personality for a deeply funny new music video, Packman shares “Bob and Weave.“ A duet with the one-of-a-kind comedian/rapper Zack Fox, “Bob and Weave” combines Packman’s preferred Detroit percussion with soothing, wavy keyboards, providing the perfect backdrop for each emcee to thrive. Trading off verses, the two rappers engage in a duel, each artist attempting to craft a punchline more inappropriate than the last.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Releases New Song ‘Lonely’ Feat. Lil Wayne — Listen

DaBaby is still feeling the effects of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami in July. He was getting dropped from multiple festivals and put out an apology that he’s since deleted. He joked about switching to R&B music after being cancelled. Then, he once again apologised on stage at Summer Jam, one of the only festivals to keep him on the bill.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Swae Lee & Jhené Aiko Release Video for “In The Dark” from Shang-Chi, The Album

As Marvel’s newest blockbuster film, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” continues to capture the cinematic world, platinum selling hitmaker Swae Lee and R&B icon Jhené Aiko have released the official music video for “In The Dark.” The song appears both in the film and on the official soundtrack to the film titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album. The video captures scenes of ‘prom night’ following a group of friends getting ready, taking obligatory photos, riding in limos and ultimately ending the night at their local Asian grocers for a post-dance snack. Swae and Jhené perform among them on a crowded highschool dance floor as the catchy chorus gets everyone grooving. Watch the video out now, here: https://youtu.be/2LJjtyNnOWc.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Solomon
Person
Zack Fox
respect-mag.com

EST Gee Drops Video For “In Town (Feat. Lil Durk)”

Rising rapper EST Gee shares his latest music video for his heartfelt track “In Town” featuring Lil Durk. The song first appeared on the Louisville hip-hop artist’s label debut mixtape, Bigger Than Life Or Death, which received massive praise across the music industry. On “In Town,” Gee teams up with...
INDIANA STATE
respect-mag.com

CJ And El Alfa Teams Up For Vibrant Single “Replica”

On the heels of a stellar Summer Jam performance featuring Farruko, El Alfa, Wu-Tang’s Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and DreamDoll for the first ever Latin Hip Hop performance at the iconic show, Staten Island’s rap firebrand CJ links up with Dominican Republic’s dembow global star, El Alfa, for their glamorous and witty new single “Replica” via Warner Records. The boisterous, club-ready anthem finds the duo navigating the space between real and fake women, clothes, and jewelry. The music video plays off the theme, as the pair deal with doppelgangers trying to sneak their way into their show. The track showcases CJ’s sonic versatility and prowess, solidifying that he is poised to be a global star. Listen to “Replica” HERE and watch the video HERE.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Fat N#Tiktok#Lunch Crew Company#Pitchfork#Giovanni Big Bertha#Lil Yachty Ddg
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Vic Mensa Shares New Single “The Taste”

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has teamed with longtime ally BJ The Chicago Kid to close out the summer with a bespoke new single “The Taste.” The sunny and soulful track is just the latest in a long series of collaborations between the two, stretching back to “Holy Holy” from Vic’s fan-adored debut project INNANETAPE (which he performed in full at the past weekend’s Riot Fest) to last year’s stunning “REBIRTH” from the acclaimed V TAPE. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime,” states Mensa, “a love song to it’s beauty and magic.”
MUSIC
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Off His Tupac Necklace On IG

Drake showed off one of his Tupac chains on Instagram, Wednesday, ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The blue necklace is one of two Tupac pieces in Drake's posession. The Toronto rapper first shared that he had copped the matching pieces back in July 2020.
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Loui Teams Up With Shordie Shordie For Affectionate Anthem “Don’t Play”

Rising Atlanta rap star Loui releases his affectionate anthem “Don’t Play” on Warner Records. The 20-year-old is known for his many dance-centric hits, but this new track is more in line with the vulnerable and gripping love songs he’s penned since the beginning of his budding career. With an assist from Baltimore rap’s foremost romantic, Shordie Shordie, Loui delivers a single for inseparable couples, those whose love and passion outweigh any disagreements. Listen to “Don’t Play” HERE.
CELEBRITIES
undertheradarmag.com

Courtney Barnett Shares Surreal Video for “Before You Gotta Go” and Launches Stem Mixer

Courtney Barnett is releasing a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, on November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Now she has shared an amusing video for its second single, “Before You Gotta Go,” and also launched a stem mixer on her website. The stem mixer allows fans to mess around with the mix of the album’s first two singles, lowering or muting various instruments in each song, including the vocals. Check it out here. Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore directed the “Before You Gotta Go” video, in which Barnett tries to capture field recordings in nature, until things turn surreal. Watch it below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy