BfB Da Packman and Zack Fox Go Toe-To-Toe in Surreal “Bob and Weave” Video
Packing wit and pathos into his rhymes in equal measure, BfB Da Packman is never shy about speaking his mind. Teaming up with another big personality for a deeply funny new music video, Packman shares “Bob and Weave.“ A duet with the one-of-a-kind comedian/rapper Zack Fox, “Bob and Weave” combines Packman’s preferred Detroit percussion with soothing, wavy keyboards, providing the perfect backdrop for each emcee to thrive. Trading off verses, the two rappers engage in a duel, each artist attempting to craft a punchline more inappropriate than the last.respect-mag.com
