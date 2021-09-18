BfB Da Packman and Zack Fox Go Toe-To-Toe in Surreal “Bob and Weave” Video

As Marvel’s newest blockbuster film, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” continues to capture the cinematic world, platinum selling hitmaker Swae Lee and R&B icon Jhené Aiko have released the official music video for “In The Dark.” The song appears both in the film and on the official soundtrack to the film titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album. The video captures scenes of ‘prom night’ following a group of friends getting ready, taking obligatory photos, riding in limos and ultimately ending the night at their local Asian grocers for a post-dance snack. Swae and Jhené perform among them on a crowded highschool dance floor as the catchy chorus gets everyone grooving. Watch the video out now, here: https://youtu.be/2LJjtyNnOWc.

