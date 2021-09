South-Florida Haitian rapper Jackboy has returned with a deeply personal visualizer for “Where I’m From” off of the second installment of his self-titled album Jackboy 2 via EMPIRE. “Where I’m From” is a poignant moment for Jackboy as he honestly shares his history both sonically and visually in a triumphant ode to his home. The video follows Jackboy embarking on a trip of reflection, pain, and hope as he reconnects with his roots in Haiti in the wake and rubble of the devastating 7.2 earthquake occurring earlier this year. After surveying the damages of his beloved home, Jackboy made a call to action on Instagram proposing an idea to build a new hospital, which Lil Baby has gotten on board with to help fund. More to come soon….

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO