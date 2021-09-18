CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chi Town’s 16-year-old Lil Moe 6Blocka Wants The Smoke On “8 Block” —Video Out Now

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Moe 6Blocka has no time to waste and is ready to rumble if need be. He calls out haters on their threats. He wants all the smoke. “8 Block” is Moe’s latest offering filmed in a Chicago warehouse. It finds Moe in his element in confident Chicago street style as he weaves spitfire bars with a blunt and a glock at the ready. This comes hot off his collab mixtape SCRAPPERS with Kanye West DONDA collaborator, Rooga aka Moe’s big brother/mentor who taught him the ropes of the streets and rap. Lil Moe 6Blocka is putting on for his city continuing to surge through the streets with millions of views across his videos.

