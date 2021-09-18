CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loui Teams Up With Shordie Shordie For Affectionate Anthem “Don’t Play”

By Ayana Rashed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising Atlanta rap star Loui releases his affectionate anthem “Don’t Play” on Warner Records. The 20-year-old is known for his many dance-centric hits, but this new track is more in line with the vulnerable and gripping love songs he’s penned since the beginning of his budding career. With an assist from Baltimore rap’s foremost romantic, Shordie Shordie, Loui delivers a single for inseparable couples, those whose love and passion outweigh any disagreements. Listen to “Don’t Play” HERE.

