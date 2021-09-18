CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

iann dior Unveils First Custom Jewelry Collection 12:12 Iann dior X Vitaly

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior has unveiled his custom jewelry collection, titled 12:12, in collaboration with Canadian accessory architects, Vitaly. Most notably seen on superstar artists like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Machine Gun Kelly, Vitaly is known for their boundary-pushing jewelry collections that mesh a future-looking design sensibility with hard-edged attitude. iann dior exudes these qualities, making Vitaly the perfect brand for his first ever jewelry collaboration.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Watch How the Iconic Lady Dior Bag Is Made

The Lady Dior handbag, previously named the Chouchou, is an iconic silhouette that has been loved for many years since its debut in 1995. The timeless piece was first seen in the arm of the late Princess Diana during the opening of the Paul Cézanne retrospective at Paris‘ Grand Palais that same year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Stefanel Unveils First Collection Under OVS Ownership, Expands Store Network

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The new course of the Stefanel brand will be revealed today when the brand unveils the first collection under the ownership of OVS. It was only in January that the Italian retailer received approval from the Ministry of Economic Development to acquire the financially troubled Stefanel, but OVS worked through the lockdowns quickly, working with photographic assets and the storied archives.More from WWDLooks From Michaela BuergerMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' for 75th AnniversaryRed Carpet at the 2021 MTV VMA Awards “We had very clear ideas in terms of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Iann Dior
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lil Baby
Indy100

12 best independent jewelry designs to treat yourself in style

Jewelry frequently signifies an important moment in one’s life: engagement, birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays are all popular times to give and receive meaningful wearables, but what about those times in between? That’s why we’ve compiled this list of incredible independent jewelry designers and some of their best pieces. The items found below are pure wearable art, meant to be purchased with the intent of giving yourself something special for no other reason than giving you the feeling of, “I deserve this.” After all, you’ve survived 2020 so far, so you in fact do deserve something to commemorate that feat alone....
APPAREL
manofmany.com

Dior Launches First-Ever Australian Dedicated Online Fashion Boutique

When you talk fashion, there are few names bigger than Dior. The iconic French Maison led by design icon Christian Dior has given us some of the world’s best-loved pieces, from 1949’s New Look to Raf Simons’ 2012 Minimalist Creations collection. But for all the brand’s prestige and innovation, the Australian market hasn’t always had a chance to grasp the latest drops, but that’s all about to change.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Drake Officially Unveils His NOCTA x Nike Golf Collection

Now that Drake has finally delivered his highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album to the world, he can now focus on other business initiatives that he has stashed in the pipeline like his collaborations with. . And next up for “The Boy” is his batch of NOCTA x Nike Golf apparel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Dior Dresses the B28 Boot in Smooth Brown Calfskin

Is reimagining the classic boot with its latest B28 offering. Crafted with smooth calfskin in a deep shade of brown, the high-top piece is designed with slits on the upper portion of the boot for easy wearing. The vamp arrives with a complementing black rubber vamp and outsole for more volume, while the white “DIOR” emblem on the sole adds a contrasting pop. The boot is finished off with brand’s signature stamped on the outsole.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pop Music#Design#Canadian#Trinity#Forge#Vma#Best Collaboration#Riaa
Vogue Magazine

Dior Beauty Celebrates Its Latest Fragrance With an Intimate, Star-Studded Dinner

Last night in the heart of the Meatpacking District, at the intersection of Gansevoort Street, Little West 12th Street, and Ninth Avenue, Dior Beauty unveiled its Miss Dior fragrance and Millefiori Garden pop-up. A retail activation celebrating the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, the four-day experience offers shoppable beauty stations, a private Miss Dior café for branded lattes, and an immersive flower installation designed by fantastical florist Lewis Miller.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Titans of fashion Dior, Versace and Hermès swap stilettos for sofas

The design calendar may have been quiet over the past 18 months, but plenty has been going on behind the scenes. Time at home seems to have inspired the most lauded fashion designers to bring stellar homeware offerings to the table — notably Dior made its first foray into furniture at Milan Design Week, which drew to a close over the weekend.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MOJEH

Dior Reinvents Cannage For Autumn/Winter 2021

Maria Grazia Chiuri introduces the macro-cannage motif for Autumn/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear and accessories. Maria Grazia Chiuri reinvents iconic House codes for Autumn/Winter 2021, splashing the new macro-cannage motif across accessories and ready-to-wear. Rock ‘n’ Roll meets femininity with tough-as-nails boots and delicate chiffon skirts, captured in front of a burnt-orange backdrop to dial up the drama. Cannage adds flair, modernity and elegance with an athletic edge and the House has reinvented the emblematic design for a new generation. Macro-cannage takes pride of place on separates, outerwear – including the Maison’s iconic Bar jacket – and accessories including the Lady D-Lite bag and Dior Book Tote. The Dior Caro boasts a sumptuous leather finish allowing wearers to mix and match avant-garde patterns and materials for the ultimate style statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Grazia

The Story Of Miss Dior And Its Latest Iteration

Any mention of the iconic Miss Dior perfume will likely invoke a soft floral scent, in line with the French fashion house's longstanding love of flowers. Underneath that fragrance, however, is a greater legacy: that of Catherine Dior, the sister of Christian Dior. She was the lifeblood of the perfume and the original Miss Dior muse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin -- Hourglass, Dior, Tarte, Fenty Beauty and More

Finding the right foundation can be a struggle no matter what your skin type is. And when your skin naturally produces excess oil, this is especially true -- many formulas can be too heavy or greasy, clog your pores or cause breakouts. Too often you wind up with foundation that smears, looks shiny and creases around your mouth and eyes. But that doesn’t mean you are doomed to a foundation-free life. Alas, ET has broken down some of our picks for the best foundations for oily skin.
MAKEUP
respect-mag.com

Russell Wilson Launches New Colorway For New Hat Line Exclusively at Lids

Leading sports retailer Lids dropped a Seattle Seahawks color way for Russell Wilson’s brand-new hat line from his recently founded 3BRAND label, sold exclusively at Lids. The caps will feature Russell Wilson’s signature number 3 icon logo and will be available in a Seattle Seahawks themed colorway. This unique collection is the second of three drops by Russell Wilson and 3BRAND this year. 3BRAND represents everyone out there who has a dream and is dedicated to hard work. The 3BRAND collection brings sport, fashion and lifestyle to these iconic caps.
NFL
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Ushers Y2K Trends Into Spring 2022 on the Versace Runway in Milan

Revitalized trends from the 1990s and early 2000s have held strong on the fashion front in recent seasons and, for spring 2022, it seems these throwback styles aren’t going anywhere. Versace debuted its spring ’22 collection during Milan Fashion Week today, lining the runway with buzzy attire and even buzzier names — think Gigi Hadid, Emilly Ratajkowski and even Dua Lipa. The “Don’t Start Now” songstress made her Milan Fashion Week debut in monochrome fashion with a Y2K twist. The first Versace look she modeled coated the singer in head-to-toe black from her peek-a-boo cutout blazer to her ruched tube skirt;...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

What's in Fashion: Dior silks and Fashion East's spiky newcomer

AAAH! FASHION MONTH IS HERE!! OK, maybe you aren’t quite as panicked/excited about that as I am, but darlings, IRL fashion weeks are back in full swing. If you haven't been keeping up with our dispatches from New York, then obviously go catch up, duh! If you’re already au fait with all that’s been happening across the pond, then stay tuned here to find out all the chicest things that have been happening beyond the shows — from new Dior silks to Rick Owens exclusives and beyond! Here’s what’s in fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
temptalia.com

Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a pink and red color, neutral color story that included satin to sparkle finishes. Two of the shades were more sparkly but had decent coverage despite that, so they were functional as standalone shades as well as for layering. I had issues with the fifth shade, which felt quite different than any other shadow I've tried from the brand--it felt like a cream-powder hybrid, so it was stiffer to work with.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy