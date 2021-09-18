iann dior Unveils First Custom Jewelry Collection 12:12 Iann dior X Vitaly

Jewelry frequently signifies an important moment in one’s life: engagement, birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays are all popular times to give and receive meaningful wearables, but what about those times in between? That’s why we’ve compiled this list of incredible independent jewelry designers and some of their best pieces. The items found below are pure wearable art, meant to be purchased with the intent of giving yourself something special for no other reason than giving you the feeling of, “I deserve this.” After all, you’ve survived 2020 so far, so you in fact do deserve something to commemorate that feat alone....

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO