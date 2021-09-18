iann dior Unveils First Custom Jewelry Collection 12:12 Iann dior X Vitaly
Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior has unveiled his custom jewelry collection, titled 12:12, in collaboration with Canadian accessory architects, Vitaly. Most notably seen on superstar artists like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Machine Gun Kelly, Vitaly is known for their boundary-pushing jewelry collections that mesh a future-looking design sensibility with hard-edged attitude. iann dior exudes these qualities, making Vitaly the perfect brand for his first ever jewelry collaboration.respect-mag.com
