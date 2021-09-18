CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA declines to recommend booster shots for the general public

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA is recommending coronavirus booster shots for people 65 and older or with compromised immune systems. It declined to recommend a third shot for the general public. Dr. William Schaffner, who is on the CDC's advisory committee on immunization, joined CBSN to discuss the FDA's decision.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

FDA staff declines to take stance on Pfizer's Covid vaccine booster shots, citing lack of verified data

The FDA staff declined to take a stance on whether to back booster shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, saying U.S. regulators haven't verified all the available data. "Overall, data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," they wrote in a 23-page document.
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Should The FDA Recommend COVID Booster Shots? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Key Questions Around The Debate

BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA is meeting Friday to decide whether to recommend booster shots to people who have already received their initial COVID-19 vaccines, but some scientists think boosters would be premature for most Americans. Dr. Mallika Marshall answers some questions about the FDA’s upcoming decision. Q: Why has this become a real “hot button” issue in the medical world? A: As you know, the Biden administration announced that booster shots would be available to fully vaccinated Americans who were at least eight months out from their last dose. But since then, there has been some debate as to whether boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Cbsn
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA vaccine panel votes against Pfizer booster shot for general population

The FDA's vaccine panel on Sept. 17 voted against approving a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the general population. In a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee broadcast on the FDA's YouTube channel, 16 of the committee's 18 members voted that there was not enough safety and effectiveness data to approve a third Pfizer dose for people 16 years and older.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Despite FDA Approval On COVID Vaccine Boosters, Confusion Remains For Some Coloradans

DENVER (CBS4) – The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote on FDA recommendations for booster shots. The vote is expected to be followed and approved by CDC commissioner Dr. Rochelle Walensky, creating a new government guideline. The FDA’s recommendation is for people 65 and up, those whose jobs put them at risk of infection and those who are immunocompromised, but only for those who have had the Pfizer vaccine. “So there are people who are immunocompromised who might need a third dose in order to actually continue to boost their immune system up to that maximum, efficient level. And...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

CDC Panel Green-Lights Pfizer Booster For Some Adults While Newsom Mulls Vaccine Mandate For Kids 12 And Older

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel of outside experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for some adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago. CDC leadership still needs to sign off before boosters can officially be administered. LA County Health officials signaled their support. “The boosters really are appropriate at this point for people that have been designated by CDC and the FDA,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health. Booster-eligible adults include those over the age of 65 and people 18-64 who are are at high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CDC endorses Pfizer’s COVID booster shots for older or vulnerable Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy