Tate McRae Laments 'Fake Friends' At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Anya Taylor-Joy has literally been catapulted to A+++ list levels of fame thanks to her starring role in The Queen's Gambit, and yet she's done a pretty impressive job protecting her personal life. To the point where we all ~know~ she's dating someone (psst: that someone is Malcolm McRae), but she hasn't fully confirmed their relationship to the public—and likely won't be doing so anytime soon. At least judging from what Anya told The Guardian about being a super private person back in 2018, when she said, "There’s a beauty in being anonymous, there’s a reason why we’re actors, we’re playing other people so I think the idea of someone being interested in me, I’m quite a private person, is a bit daunting but I try not to think about it."

