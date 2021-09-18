CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate McRae Laments 'Fake Friends' At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

 6 days ago
Tate McRae showed off her moves during an emotional set at the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy. Since hitting the scene on the the competition show So You Think You Can Dance when she was just 13, the Canadian teen has expanded her repertoire of talent to become known for her singing and songwriting abilities. She showcased her talents on the Daytime Stage, opening her set with "All My Friends Are Fake," the second single from her debut EP All the Things I Never Said.

