Looking Ahead: September 18-19

The Northampton County Board of Elections unanimously agreed to relocate the Woodland-Potecasi (Woodland Community Center) precinct to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 205 Myrtle St. in Woodland as the polling site. The new name for this precinct is Woodland/Potecasi. All changes are effective immediately. Voters who are affected by the changes should expect to receive a voter notification card in the near future. For more information, contact the Board of Elections office at 252-534-5681.