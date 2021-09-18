CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halifax County, NC

Looking Ahead: September 18-19

Roanoke Daily Herald
 7 days ago

The Northampton County Board of Elections unanimously agreed to relocate the Woodland-Potecasi (Woodland Community Center) precinct to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 205 Myrtle St. in Woodland as the polling site. The new name for this precinct is Woodland/Potecasi. All changes are effective immediately. Voters who are affected by the changes should expect to receive a voter notification card in the near future. For more information, contact the Board of Elections office at 252-534-5681.

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Woodland, NC
County
Halifax County, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Washington, NC
City
South Weldon, NC
Halifax County, NC
Government
South Weldon, NC
Government
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
City
Halifax, NC
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Calvary Baptist Church#Local Food#Woodland Community Center#Jerusalem Baptist Church#Woodland Potecasi#The Board Of Elections#American Legion Post 308#Chili#The Peoples Choice Award
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy