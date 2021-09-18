CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

AGT: Brooke Simpson makes a statement in top five

By Richard Holm rholm@rrdailyherald.com
Roanoke Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Wednesday’s America’s Got Talent episode on NBC, Hollister native Brooke Simpson finished fourth in the top five finalists. Since the beginning of season 16 on June 1, contestants battled it out on stage with performances ranging in comedic acts, singing, dancing, acrobatics and magicians. Final performances were held Tuesday, where viewers could vote for their favorite competitor leading up to revealing the winner on AGT’s episode the following night.

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

AGT: Simon Cowell on Nightbirde's Success After Her Exit, His 'Amazing' Frontrunner to Win Season 16

Simon Cowell is back for America's Got Talent's finals over a year after missing the last rounds of competition due to recovery from back surgery. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the last week of season 16, Cowell gave an update on his health while applauding all the contestants this year, explaining that the acts and the production crew exceeded his expectations in yet another season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Another shocking 'AGT' result leaves Simon Cowell 'absolutely gutted'

The second live semifinals results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 aired Wednesday, and once again, it was a shocker — maybe even more shocking than last Wednesday’s elimination night. For the second week in a row, two Golden Buzzer acts were in jeopardy, and one of them was actually 9-year-old opera prodigy Victory Brinker, who’d made history earlier this season when she received the series’ first-ever group Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews and all four judges.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Simpson
Person
Bishop Briggs
Roanoke Daily Herald

AGT finals: Brooke Simpson set to perform Tuesday

Hollister native, singer and songwriter Brooke Simpson made it to the finals after her performance in the semi-finals Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent. Brooke performed a cover of “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran Tuesday that landed her in the finals when it was announced on Wednesday. “I feel shocked,...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’: 4 ways the Season 16 finale can make history for ‘AGT’

“America’s Got Talent” is TV’s only competition show that embraces all forms of variety acts, whether you’re a singer, a comedian, a magician or anything in between. Throughout its nearly two decades years on the air, seven singers have claimed victory with the others being a mix of ventriloquists, magicians, etc. (See the “AGT” winners list.) However, there are four specific variety acts that have yet to win the top prize of $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas. Can any of these acts make history during Season 16 finale on September 15? SEE‘America’s Got Talent’ fans outraged over...
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Brooke Simpson AGT 2021 Finals “White Flag” Bishop Briggs, Season 16

Brooke Simpson has inspired many with her powerful voice! The Indigenous singer performs “White Flag” by Bishop Briggs. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Finals. Brooke Simpson AGT Finals. Contestant: Brooke Simpson. Hometown: Hollister, North Carolina. Act: Singer. Song: “White Flag” by Bishop Briggs. Result: Season 16 Top...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Nbc#Haliwa Saponi#Indigenous#Native American
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
People

Donny Osmond Begins First-Ever Solo Residency in Vegas: 'We Rolled the Dice — and We Got 7s'

Donny Osmond returned to the desert on Thursday to begin his first-ever solo residency at Harrah's — and he didn't skip a beat. Welcome back to Las Vegas, Donny Osmond. Less than two years after he and his sister Marie Osmond ended their hugely successful 11-year residency show in Sin City, Donny returned to the desert on Thursday to begin his first-ever solo residency at Harrah's — and he didn't skip a beat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
INTERNET
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Being Compared to Fellow Daytime Host Ellen DeGeneres

In a new interview, the 'Because of You' singer also talks about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, adding that she opts not to read reports about her on media. AceShowbiz - Following the big success of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Kelly Clarkson has come up one of the most popular daytime hosts despite being new in the scene. Many compares her to Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly has finally addressed the matter in a new interview.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brandon Blackstock’s Family Guide: His Kids, Stepmom Reba McEntire and More

The Blackstock brood! Brandon Blackstock entered the spotlight in 2012 when he started dating Kelly Clarkson — but the talent manager was actually no stranger to fame. The Texas native was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter. Following his parents’ 1988 split, Reba McEntire became Brandon’s stepmom. The country singer was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy