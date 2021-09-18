AGT: Brooke Simpson makes a statement in top five
During Wednesday’s America’s Got Talent episode on NBC, Hollister native Brooke Simpson finished fourth in the top five finalists. Since the beginning of season 16 on June 1, contestants battled it out on stage with performances ranging in comedic acts, singing, dancing, acrobatics and magicians. Final performances were held Tuesday, where viewers could vote for their favorite competitor leading up to revealing the winner on AGT’s episode the following night.www.rrdailyherald.com
