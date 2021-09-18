Lightning Round: 13 Bolts games will be aired nationally on ESPN/TNT networks

Remember the days when the Edmonton Oilers used to be completely absent from US NHL national TV broadcasts? It’s safe to say that right now those days are coming to an end. Earlier today, both ESPN and TNT released their full broadcast schedule for NHL games this fall. The newest broadcasters of the NHL in the United States of course are heavy on teams like the Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning, but the Oilers getting the national television spotlight nine times this season. The nine appearances for the Oilers are the most of any Canadian franchise on American TV as the team second in this category is the Toronto Maple Leafs who will appear on TNT/ESPN five times.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO