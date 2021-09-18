Lightning Round: 13 Bolts games will be aired nationally on ESPN/TNT networks
After signing a seven-year deal with the NHL, ESPN will broadcast their first NHL games since 2004 next month. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning will open the 2021-22 regular season with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 12 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. In total 13 Lightning games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, TNT, ABC or Hulu. The full schedule is below [NHL.com]www.chatsports.com
