CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning Round: 13 Bolts games will be aired nationally on ESPN/TNT networks

By Raw Charge
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter signing a seven-year deal with the NHL, ESPN will broadcast their first NHL games since 2004 next month. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning will open the 2021-22 regular season with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 12 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. In total 13 Lightning games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, TNT, ABC or Hulu. The full schedule is below [NHL.com]

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: The adventures of the Stanley Cup in Russia

As we already reported earlier this week, the Stanley Cup has finally made it to Russia. The Russian players of the Tampa Bay Lightning were the last ones to have an opportunity to bring it to their hometown. Apparently, the Stanley Cup’s visit to Russia was very questionable, because the NHL was very worried about the epidemic situation in the country, but eventually they allowed it after an undisclosed Russian player sent a letter to the league.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: A month from now - hockey

Yesterday marked the one month countdown to Opening Day for the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Tuesday October 12th the Lightning will raise their third Stanley Cup banner prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That means we’re in the home stretch of the the offseason!. There probably won’t be...
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay announces Prospect Showcase schedule

Starting today, the Tampa Bay Lightning will showcase their young players in a smattering of practices and then scrimmages against players from the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. It’s the unofficial kickoff to the NHL season. Once the prospect camp wraps up next week, it’ll be time for the rest of the players to join them down in Tampa to get ready for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tnt#Stanley Cup#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Abc#Hulu#Nhl Com#St Louis Blues Espn
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: The action is back on the ice

Tuesday marked the first day of on-ice practice for the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. It was celebrated with various cell phone videos shot from distance of players wearing strange numbers zooming around the ice. Kind of like this:. It’s not much, but we’ll take it, right?. There isn’t a lot...
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Creeping closer to the start of training camp

Some notes about today. As we mentioned yesterday, we are upgrading the commenting system today. The one downfall is that all comments prior to the switchover will disappear for a bit. They will be eventually restored, but any discussion taking place when the switch is thrown will vanish into the ether.
KGO

How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu

The NHL season returns on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader that will air on ESPN. The first game will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the nightcap will showcase the Seattle Kraken, the NHL's newest franchise,against the Vegas Golden Knights. Both games will also have simulcasts available on ESPN+.
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: A Steven Stamkos appreciation post

A few weeks from now, Steven Stamkos is going to step on the ice at Amalie Arena and watch the Tampa Bay Lightning raise their third Stanley Cup banner to the rafters. He will then line up at center and start his 14th season with the Lightning. It’s been a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: One year ago Tampa Bay won a Stanley Cup game

It was a year ago today that the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. A three-goals-in-four-minutes outburst in the first period held up as they won the game, 3-2 (“Corey Perry doing Corey Perry things” hits a little different these days). Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat, and Kevin Shattenkirk provided the offense while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 29, including a stellar second period where Dallas fired 18 shots at him and only one slipped by.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Training Camp roster features an interesting new jersey number

Tampa Bay Lightning, Zac Rinaldo, Gabriel Dumont, Andrej Šustr, Canada, Ryan Jones, Syracuse Crunch, Remi Elie, Zach Bogosian, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Tampa Bay Lightning have released their training camp roster for this year. The camp officially begins today with Media Day, with the 60-man roster hitting the ice on Thursday. Justin has an article out with the roster and some info on the proceedings. The roster consists of 36 forwards, 18 defensemen, and six goaltenders. This includes all 48 NHL contracted players, six of the more recent unsigned draft picks that aren’t already playing with their home clubs, and six additional camp invitees.
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: A way too early look at Tampa Bay lines

One day of camp is in the books for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is it time to make wide, sweeping proclamations about what the team is going to do for the entire season? Of course not, but let’s not let that stop us. One of the big questions about the squad this year is how will they replace the vaunted third line they lost to free agency/expansion?
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: My Thoughts on the first week of the Top 25 Under 25

September is well underway and so is Raw Charge in our annual Top 25 Under 25 organizational prospect/player rankings. This is where we rank the 25 best players that are under the age of 25 in the organization right now. We often rank them based on their quality now, but also have to account for the potential of younger prospects in the future. It’s a fun exercise, not perfect, but we never expected it to be.
NHL
Bolts From The Blue

The Lightning Round Podcast: AFTER HOURS. Week 1 vs WFT recap

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win over the Washington Football Team on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reaction about Brandon Staley’s coaching debut, the defensive gameplan and putting it all on Just in Herbert. They answer questions about Mike Williams big game, Austin Ekeler’s limited role and the ups and downs of the Chargers Special Teams. They also talk about what they takeaway from this game going into Week 2 vs the Dallas Cowboys, the state of the team’s interior defensive line and how good Justin Herbert was on 3rd down.
NFL
theScore

Bissonnette joins TNT as network rounds out NHL broadcast team

Turner Sports revealed its full talent roster Tuesday for its coverage of the 2021-22 NHL season. Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL enforcer who rose to fame with his humor on Twitter, is joining the network as a studio analyst. Bissonnette has served as a color analyst for the Arizona Coyotes' radio broadcasts and co-hosts the popular "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Eight New Jersey Devils Games to Be Aired on ESPN+ & Hulu; One on TNT

As the 2021-22 season for the New Jersey Devils is less than a month away from starting, more information has come out with respect to the season as a whole. Specifically, broadcast information. This is the first season under the National Hockey League’s new broadcasting deals with Disney (ABC, ESPN) and Turner (TNT). Today, both media companies released their schedules for the upcoming season for the games that they will exclusively broadcast. The Devils will have nine games between both networks: eight for ESPN+ and one on TNT.
NHL
NHL

Sabres to appear 10 times on TNT, ESPN+/Hulu

The NHL released its national TV schedule on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their national broadcast schedules for the 2021-22 season on Thursday. The Sabres will appear on TNT twice:. March 13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 3 p.m. (2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers To Be Featured In Games on Both TNT and ESPN+

Remember the days when the Edmonton Oilers used to be completely absent from US NHL national TV broadcasts? It’s safe to say that right now those days are coming to an end. Earlier today, both ESPN and TNT released their full broadcast schedule for NHL games this fall. The newest broadcasters of the NHL in the United States of course are heavy on teams like the Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning, but the Oilers getting the national television spotlight nine times this season. The nine appearances for the Oilers are the most of any Canadian franchise on American TV as the team second in this category is the Toronto Maple Leafs who will appear on TNT/ESPN five times.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues have thirteen national games across five different networks and streaming services

Gone are the days where if the Blues had a nationally broadcast game, it would air either on NBCSN or NBC depending on the date or the event. Thanks to the league’s new broadcast deals with both Disney and Turner, nationally broadcast games will be scattered over multiple services and networks throughout the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy