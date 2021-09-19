See the colors without any of the work: The best train trips for fall foliage

Not enough trees in the city for you? You can find beautiful autumn colors within driving distance of Chicago. There are plenty of leafy parks and preserves where you can spot fall foliage in Chicago when the weather becomes crisp. But when you’re eager for a weekend escape, you’ll find expansive national forests, steep trails and scenic drives that immerse you in the season’s changing colors. Whether you want to speed through sunset-hued trees by bike, hear the crunch of fallen leaves while hiking near Chicago, zipline through the forest or view a rolling valley of red from the warmth of your car, here are the best places to experience fall foliage near Chicago—all less than a four-hour drive away.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO