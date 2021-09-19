See the colors without any of the work: The best train trips for fall foliage
It’s that time of year when our fine state reminds us why it’s called Colorful Colorado. A drive through the high country is one way to witness the fall foliage that paints the mountains brilliant shades of red, orange and gold — but, really, this is a spectacle that warrants your full attention. For a more leisurely leaf-peeping excursion in which you don’t have to worry about keeping your eyes on the road, embark on a train ride and marvel at the fall colors in all their blazing glory.www.greeleytribune.com
