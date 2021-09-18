CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's your chance to win a 4-bedroom Tuscan villa with pool for $35

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHERN TUSCANY, Italy (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Place your bids for a chance at Italian opulance. A British couple is auctioning off their Tuscan villa for a mere $35. The 4-bed, 4-bath home is furnished and move-in ready, and features a garden and a pool. The couple did a similar auction...

