Here's your chance to win a 4-bedroom Tuscan villa with pool for $35

As the weather heats up, we all need to find ways to stay cool, especially as people increasingly work from home and can’t take advantage of the office’s air conditioning. And while constantly running your own home’s A/C all day can be wasteful and expensive, having a personal fan for your bedroom can provide the affordable and economical comfort you need. With that in mind, we rounded up a few of our favorite options to help you start beating the heat right away. In order to find the best bedroom fans on the market, we asked ourselves three questions: What type of bedroom is this fan best for? Does it have useful features, such as multiple speed settings or a timer option? How is the fan powered? Our favorite was O2Cool's nifty portable fan, which runs on batteries, making it versatile enough to use at home as well as while traveling. But for anyone looking for a daily driver, Lasko's oscillating tower fan is a magnificent machine. It's powerful, sophisticated, and compact enough to fit in crowded homes. We have a few other favorites worth reading about, too, so read on to learn about why the fans we selected blew out the competition.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO