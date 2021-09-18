CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anna Netrebko parties her 50th birthday in Moscow

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe diva’s having a blast on her 50th birthday tonight. Friends are flying in from all over. Rolando Villazon and Michael Volle are among the first to arrive. President Putin sent a greeting, apologising he could not attend due to Covid isolation.

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
djmag.com

fabric announce 39-hour party for 22nd birthday

Fabric has announced a 39-hour party to celebrate its 22nd birthday this year. The much-loved London club, which climbed up into the top 20 in this year's Top 100 Clubs poll, will celebrate over two decades in the heart of the city with the marathon event, set to take place from Friday 22nd until Monday 25th October.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slipped Disc

British composer writes sustainable symphony for Sweden

When London composer Colin Riley heard about the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra’s environmental work, he became enthused. The climate-conscious composer realized that he wanted to be on the train. He says: ”I received an invitation and since I have long avoided traveling by air, I booked a train ticket from London...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Just in: John Malkovich to star as famed conductor in new film

Variety reports that veteran Hollywood actor Malkovich is to play Sergiu Celibidache in a film titled The Yellow Tie. The script is by Celi’s son, who will also direct. Shooting in Romania early next year. Plotline: Teenaged Celi gets thrown out of home after telling Pa he wants to be...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Netrebko
Slipped Disc

Norway loses music powerhouse

The Norwegian composer and festival director Geir Johnson has died at 68. One of the founders of Bergen National Opera, Geir also created and ran the Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Nigel Kennedy blasts Classic FM ‘censorship’

The veteran controversialist has pulled out of a Royal Albert Hall concert this week with the Chineke orchestra after Classic FM, the broadcast partner, allegedly objected to him playing Jimi Hendrix. Kennedy said: ‘Kennedy said: ‘Chi-Chi and Chineke! were saying we want to be seen as a classical orchestra and...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

How an English orchestra conducts ethnic cleansing

More details have emerged on the purge of white freelance players from the orchestra of English Touring Opera. An explanation has been given in a statement on the ETO website as to how the process was conducted. This summer English Touring Opera held open auditions for orchestral musicians in order...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Covid
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann has an inflammation of the trachea

The tenor has been clinically transparent about cancelling a recital as well as the opening performance of Munich’s Forza del Destino. ‘I had two weeks of vacation with an unbelievable cold, thought had got it under control but…’
SPORTS
Slipped Disc

How to adjust to a woke agenda

A subtle contribution to the cancelling debate is made by the composer Max Raimi, violist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra:. My wife and I recently spent a long weekend in Virginia, staying in Charlottesville and visiting the nearby homes of three early Presidents—Jefferson, Monroe, and Madison. We were enormously impressed with the staff at each of these sites, and loved listening to what they had to say.
VIRGINIA STATE
Slipped Disc

Another find: Glenn Gould conducts Mozart

From a CBC radio broadcast (Vancouver/1957) The Symphony No. 1 in E♭ major, K. 16, was written in 1764 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the age of nine years. The piece was written during the Mozart family’s Grand Tour of Europe in London when they had to move to Chelsea during the summer of 1764 due to Mozart’s father Leopold’s illness (throat infection). The house at 180 Ebury Street, now in the borough of Westminster, where this symphony was written, is marked with a plaque. The symphony was first performed on 21 February 1765. The work shows the influence of several composers, including his father and the sons of Johann Sebastian Bach, especially Johann Christian Bach, an important early symphonist working in London whom Mozart had met during his time there.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Archive find: Glenn Gould conducts Schubert

Our friend Daniel Poulin has made another discovery. Franz Schubert’s Tragic Symphony was the main work on a CBC Radio Concert with the CBC Vancouver Orchestra in late 1957. It was to be the only complete orchestra concert conducted by Glenn Gould who was already planning a second career as a conductor. He was also making plans to conduct after that (Toronto, Vancouver, St.Louis) but these projects never came to fruition. With his usual sense of humour he wrote: “My retirement after a successful career of one concert which was at once my debut and my farewell appearance will, I am sure, be an irreparable loss in the music world. The one logical alternative is to retire from the piano and devote myself to conducting, which I am seriously considering.” Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor, D 417, called by its composer the Tragic (German: Tragische), was completed in April 1816, a year after his Third Symphony, when he was 19 years old. However, it was not premiered until November 19, 1849, in Leipzig, more than two decades after Schubert’s death. Schubert added the title Tragic to his autograph manuscript some time after the work was completed. It is not known why. I. Adagio molto – Allegro vivace 9’10” II. Andante 9’48” III. Menuetto Allegro vivace – Trio 4’43” IV. Allegro 8’49”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

French Helmer Lucile Hadzihalilovic Cuts Her Teeth in Ice in English-Language Debut ‘Earwig’

Teeth made of ice play a key role in the book-to-film adaptation “Earwig,” Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s English-language debut. But when the Gallic director saw how normal the teeth that her props team created for the film looked, she fell into a panic. “I thought the film was over,” she told Variety. “I had imagined something much more spectacular.” The development, however, helped her understand the central character of Earwig/Albert (Paul Hilton). He is hired to look after a little girl, Mia (Romane Hemelaers), and change the ice teeth she wears that are made from her frozen saliva, each night. “Then I thought the...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Composer of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? dies at 50

The English composer Matthew Strachan who co-wrote the theme music for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? with his father Keith, has been found dead by police at his London home. No cause has been given. Matthew was just 50. The BBC reports that ‘earlier this year he was charged...
MUSIC
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
The Independent

Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to pandemic

The Nobel Prize ceremonies will be reined in and scaled-down for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation behind the coveted prizes said Thursday.The winners of this year's prizes in chemistry, literature, physics, medicine and economics, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize are set to be announced between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. “It is now also clear that this year’s Nobel festivities in December − when the laureates are honored in Stockholm and Oslo − will be a mixture of digital and physical events,” the Nobel Foundation said. The laureates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Instruments of the orchestra – Sir Malcolm Sargent

Instruments of the orchestra – Sir Malcolm Sargent. How things have changed. And, sometimes, for the better. Here’s a look back to what arts programming used to be and, thank goodness, is no longer. Its intentions were good, I’m sure, as this was an earnest attempt to introduce the orchestra to children who, presumably, hadn’t seen one before.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Barenboim pays for music in Berlin primary school

The 48th elementary school in Berlin’s Conrad-Blenkle-Straße has been earmarked for a new project by the Daniel Barenboim Foundation, offering each pupil 15 minutes of one-on-one instrumental tuition three times a week. The project was launched today by the Berlin Senate for Education, the Barenboim Foundation, the Pankow district and...
EDUCATION
Slipped Disc

Opera world mourns a revivals director

There has been an outpouring of sorrow for the sudden death of Andrew Sinclair, staff director at Covent Garden from 1994 to 2019 and in demand in many houses around the world. Among other important revivals he was entrusted with Zeffirelli’s Tosca and works by Goetz Friedrich, Harry Kupfer and...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week tonight – The Time of Our Singing by Kris Defoort

Opera of the Week tonight – The Time of Our Singing by Kris Defoort. The Plot: during Marian Anderson’s historic concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, a white man and a black woman fall in love. During the turbulent half-century that follows, they try to protect their three musically gifted children from prejudices they themselves have suffered.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy