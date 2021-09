Three weeks, five teams, two spots. The American League Wild Card race basically boils down to that formula, with three teams holding a clear edge on the other two. The Wild Card will almost certainly pit some combination of the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees out of the American League East. But the A's and Mariners remain technically alive in the AL West, so for the purposes of this exercise, we'll include them.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO