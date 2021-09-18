CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City 0-0 Southampton: Pep Guardiola's side left frustrated as they are held to a goalless draw at home though VAR comes to their rescue as decision to send Kyle Walker off and give the visitors a penalty is overturned

Cover picture for the articleIt seems a lifetime ago when we were weekly up in arms about VAR. In reality, it has only been a month or so since the all-new common sense approach to refereeing was introduced this season and the video referee receded into the appropriate anonymity of Stockley Park. As such, we had almost forgotten what a good VAR rant was like.

