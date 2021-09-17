CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President, Advancement

atlantaballet.com
Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the country and the official state Ballet of Georgia. Under the artistic leadership of Gennadi Nedvigin, Atlanta Ballet introduces audiences to a wide spectrum of dance styles including 19th century classics, neoclassical works, contemporary ballets and exclusive signature commissions by today’s top-tier choreographers. After 91 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance. By presenting a rich and diverse repertoire, Atlanta Ballet’s balanced blend of traditional and innovative programming aims to further develop and deepen the appreciation of ballet within the Atlanta community and beyond. In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened its Centre for Dance Education, which is dedicated to nurturing young dancers while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. By offering a robust list of dance classes and spearheading a variety of Community Engagement programs, the Centre serves over 23,000 people in metro Atlanta each year. Atlanta Ballet's roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city's cultural growth and revitalization.

