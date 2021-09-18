CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Line Movement Shifts OSU’s Direction Ahead of Boise State Game

By Kyle Boone
pistolsfiringblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSU was a 5-point underdog to open the week against Boise State, but late line movement ahead of kickoff — while it doesn’t make OSU a favorite — does suggest this game will be even closer than the betting line opened. The line has dropped to Boise State -3 (Boise...

