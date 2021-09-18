CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding industry feels coronavirus paper shortage, here’s what couples should know

By Cortney Moore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic’s paper shortage is being felt in the wedding industry. Labor shortages in paper manufacturing and logistics are causing supply shortages that are being felt throughout the country. While the shortage hasn’t become dire in the wedding industry just yet, couples planning events during peak seasons should take note of how a low paper inventory can impact their special day, whether it be through invitations, programs, menus, place cards, signage or decorations.

