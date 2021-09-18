CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Most Entertaining Mansion in America Has a Lazy River, Ferris Wheel and More (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Truly fit for a kid at heart, the most entertaining mansion in America has a lazy river, Ferris wheel and so much more inside. Being bored wouldn't ever be an option if you lived in the U.S.'s most entertaining mansion, which is absolutely massive. This mansion near St. Louis has it all — from a lazy river to a two-story library and its very own Ferris Wheel. Seriously, it's like a theme park!

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris Wheel#Lazy River#America#Beverly Hills
MySanAntonio

Look inside this glamorous Houston home with its own lazy river for sale

This is basically resort living for sale in Houston. A 9,230 square-foot home is on the market in West University for $2,999,000, and it's got everything—five bedrooms, double staircases, a music room, a lazy river, Waterford chandeliers, and two rooms just for dogs. Located at 6339 Buffalo Speedway, luxurious details...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Only One Colorado Stop Slated for Lego’s ‘Brick Fest Live’

We've all grown up with Legos, whether building a skyscraper to the stars, a race car, or a dollhouse; relive the magic with this one 2021 stop in Colorado. I wouldn't recommend walking around the event with just your socks on, you are bound to "find" at least one errant brick under your tenderfoot at Brick Fest Live! December 4 and 5, 2021 at the Colorado Springs Event Center.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Dirt

Robbie Williams Slashes Price of ‘Haunted’ English Country Mansion

Click here to read the full article. British musician Robbie Williams and his American wife, model and actress Ayda Field, have cut the asking price of their English country estate. Now available for $9.2 million, Compton Bassett House, named for the nearby village in Wiltshire, was purchased by Williams in 2009 for about $11 million. It’s been on and off the market since 2010 at various prices; if sold at the current asking price, Williams stands to lose about $2 million. “Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family,” the former Take That singer related in a press...
REAL ESTATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Classic 1960s Grand Junction Photo Will Soon Be Home

This 1966 photo of a young Grand Junction girl has found its way home. Thanks to you, the featured subject has been located. The photo was packaged and shipped earlier today. Before long, the 12-year-old girl in the photo, now a grown woman in her mid-60s, will have this Robert Grant art show print hanging on her wall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Click2Houston.com

This Texas water park features the world’s longest lazy river

WACO, Texas – As many Texans know, the summer’s heat tends to linger for a while. So for those who are looking for a place to cool off, there’s a waterpark in Waco, Texas that features an 80-foot waterslide and the world’s longest lazy river. Open seven days a week,...
TEXAS STATE
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Red Rocks Implements ‘Palm-Scanning’ Ticket Entry

Red Rocks Amphitheater is not only my favorite concert venue but is also perhaps the most beautiful and unique concert venue in Colorado, if not the country, if not the world, in my humble opinion. I began attending concerts at Red Rocks as a young teenager and have been to countless shows ever since.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Saratoga restauranteur: Workers aren't lazy - there's no (expletive) tips

SARATOGA SPRINGS – One restaurant owner in Saratoga Springs is not believing the signs that say restaurants have cut hours because people are too lazy to work. “Well, the enhanced unemployment is over and there’s still a massive labor shortage in the restaurant industry,” wrote Daniel Chessare, owner of Saratoga’s Broadway Deli. “So let’s talk about it.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets. ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown. "I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could...
ANIMALS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy