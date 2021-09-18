CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adaptive Kayak Launches Offer Expanded Access To The Water

By Anna Weaver
KGUN 9
 7 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your enjoyment of the great outdoors should only be limited by how much you...

www.kgun9.com

News 12

Vaccination program offers at-home shots for greater accessibility

An 82-year-old woman received her third coronavirus shot at her Boreum Hill home thanks to a vaccination program that's designed to offer greater accessibility. Judith Ruland says the process was easy. “It is such a convenience. It is important and I'm doing the interview because if I can affect one...
HEALTH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Schnucks Expands Local Produce Offerings

Schnuck Markets Inc. has partnered with logistics and marketing platform Foodshed.io to bring its most expansive local produce season to market since the grocer was founded in 1939. For the 2021 season, more than 50 varieties of fresh, local produce are featured in all 111 Schnucks stores, according to a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Government Technology

Chicago Expands Kiosk Program to Make Services More Accessible

The city of Chicago has expanded its partnership with kiosk provider CityBase to increase access to payment locations throughout the city. The devices — now a total of 74 — can be used for a variety of payment services, ranging from paying utility bills to parking tickets, according to Comptroller Reshma Soni.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Village of Brockport to offer free kayak, bicycle tours along Erie Canal

Beginning next weekend, you can take a free kayak or bicycle trip on the Erie Canal, thanks to the village of Brockport. Village officials are set to offer three daily excursions on both Saturdays and Sundays throughout September and October. The exursions begin at the Brockport Welcome Center on Water Street and end at Holley Canal Park in the village of Holley.
BROCKPORT, NY
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
shorelinemedia.net

Friends of Ludington State Park officially open kayak, canoe launch

Friends of Ludington State Park cut the ribbon on the new universal access kayak and canoe launch — the first of its type in Mason County — Tuesday morning at the Hamlin Lake beach, Ludington State Park. Cutting the ribbon was Patrick O’Hare, FLSP board member who took the lead on the project, with assistance from Bob Sasin, outgoing FLSP President who is stepping down from that position after many years. O’Hare was elected by the board during a meeting later Tuesday to be FLSP president going forward. Donors and supporters gathered on the launch which was installed in August. Parts of the overall project which includes racks to hold kayaks, eventually a new paddle trail to the north in Hamlin Lake using Lost Lake, too, new signage and work on the existing canoe trail to the south, buoys and a life ring station near the launch, remain to be completed. Donors, including representatives of The Community Foundation for Mason County, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation, Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, and many more among the nearly 100 who supported the project stood on the platform during the ribbon cutting.
MASON COUNTY, MI
independentri.com

North Kingstown aims to expand access, usage of ‘gem’ Ryan Park

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ryan Park represents not only a slice of Rhode Island history but also a place of natural beauty, thriving wildlife and outdoor recreation. With the recent acquisition of an $88,000 grant the town of North Kingstown has hopes for updating the park and shining a light on some of its unique history.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Fox 19

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID

1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle. New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached $5.7 billion over the last three months. Great Health Divide. Foundation using philanthropy to bridge the great health divide. Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT. Coronavirus.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lockport Union-Sun

CCE-Niagara lands grant to expand food access programs

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has been awarded $246,000 to expand and improve local food access through its existing Veggie Van and SNAP-Ed programs. The award, from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York's Blue Fund, will enable expansion of the Veggie Van's footprint across the county and boost its Farmacy nutrition education initiative.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
drugstorenews.com

Upsher-Smith partners with Cove to expand access to Tosymra for migraine

Upsher-Smith is partnering with Cove, a telemedicine company focused entirely on migraine, to expand access to Upsher-Smith’s non-oral acute migraine medication, Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg. The medication will now be offered through Cove’s telemedicine platform as a treatment option for eligible patients, particularly those who may not have...
HEALTH
Times West Virginian

West Virginia expands access to monoclonal antibodies

CHARLESTON — State health officials are expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for state residents who are diagnosed with Covid but who do not require hospitalization, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. Justice and Major Gen. James Hoyer announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the...
HEALTH
piolog.com

Office of Student Accessibility aims to expand services

This summer, Lewis & Clark combined Student Support Services (SSS) and Case Management to create the new Office of Student Accessibility (OSA). Aimée Milne was appointed to the office’s director after starting at LC as a counselor and case manager in 2014. Milne also graduated from LC in 2002 with a master’s degree in counseling psychology. In her current position, she is not offering counseling services to students.
EDUCATION
ucbjournal.com

Protection of 11,700 acres expands recreational access at Skinner Mountain WMA

Conservation easement on private forest opens new lands for recreation, protects vulnerable wildlife habitat and supports local timber jobs. FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTIES —The Conservation Fund, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have announced the protection of 11,723 acres of ecologically important forestland, completing a multi-year effort to conserve more than 14,700 acres in the Cumberland Plateau. Located adjacent to the state’s Skinner Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA), the newly conserved property will remain privately owned and sustainably managed for timber production while preserving biodiverse habitat and allowing public access for hunting, hiking and other recreational activities.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Cars
wfdd.org

North Carolina Expands Access To COVID-19 Therapy

North Carolina is expanding the number of sites offering an experimental treatment for COVID-19. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced several new locations that are offering monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of the virus. The therapy is now available by appointment at the Health Foundation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dealerscope

Nationwide Launches Free, All-Access Virtual PrimeTime

This August, Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) hosted its annual PrimeTime event live and in-person for the first time since the pandemic hit. While the return to normalcy is undoubtedly a relieving trend, Nationwide still sees the value in the hybrid events that developed during the pandemic, and just launched an asynchronous Virtual PrimeTime event.
INTERNET
orthospinenews.com

DJO® Expands Active, Adaptive Healing Offerings with Introduction of MedShape® DynaNail Hybrid™

Hybrid screw/nail design of the DynaNail Hybrid™ combines sustained dynamic compressive power with easy, intuitive insertion. DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the launch of the MedShape® DynaNail Hybrid™ Fusion System. The latest addition to DJO’s robust suite of foot and ankle products and an expansion of the DynaNail Mini® line, the system leverages MedShape’s proven active, adaptive healing technology1 that maintains dynamic compression at the fusion site while offering an anatomically friendly design that simplifies insertion.
ELECTRONICS
capitalpress.com

Idaho Water Resource Board expands cloud seeding

The Idaho Water Resource Board at its Sept. 16-17 meeting voted to continue cloud-seeding programs — and to start a new effort this winter in the state’s southeast corner. House Bill 266, which he Legislature passed this year, says the board is responsible for authorizing cloud seeding and may participate in it and hire contractors.
POLITICS
brproud.com

BRG Pennington Cancer center joins partnership to offer expanded cancer care access in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center is joining forces with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates to offer the most comprehensive cancer care in the region. Together, the partners will offer innovative, comprehensive cancer care throughout the region, adding additional locations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

