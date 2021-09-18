CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers about 384.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 384,911,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 466,569,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from 383,994,877 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 17 out of 464,315,725...

