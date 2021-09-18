Ng makes long FG with 48 seconds left, Holy Cross beats Yale

When Boston College women’s soccer took the field Sunday, the only thing separating the Eagles from finishing off their non-conference run with a win was a Holy Cross team that has not scored a goal on BC since 2003. Powered by the underdog spirit, however, the Crusaders came ready to put up a fight and went into halftime with a lead that would grow as large as two goals. The Eagles ultimately got away with a 5–3 win, but it was by no means the walk in the park they had expected.

