Ridder helps No. 8 Bearcats rally for 38-24 win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce hooked up for the go-ahead score with 12:13 left in the game and No. 8 Cincinnati held on for a 38-24 victory at Indiana. Jerome Ford ran for two touchdowns and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help the Bearcats rally from a 14-point, first-half deficit for their third straight win. Indiana had three turnovers and wasn't the same after starting linebacker Micah McFadden was ejected for targeting late in the first half. Indiana lost despite taking a 14-0 lead, and playing in front of its largest crowd for a non-conference game since September 1987.