Browns safety Harrison fined for sideline skirmish vs Chiefs

Things didn't go as planned for the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener. It was a fantastic afternoon for them initially, seeing as they jumped on the Kansas City Chiefs with a 22-10 lead in the first half, but things fell apart not long thereafter. In the eventual 33-29 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co., the Browns made a myriad of mistakes that were foreshadowed by a big one from safety Ronnie Harrison -- who shoved Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis on the sideline during a first-quarter scrum that also saw Harrison himself (first) shoved by Lewis.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO