Cologne's Modeste dedicates goal to late father on birthday

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Anthony Modeste could not prevent the tears after scoring a goal for his late father. It took three attempts for the French striker to score Cologne’s opening goal in a 1-1 draw with Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The first two were ruled out by VAR. The third was initially disallowed but awarded after another VAR intervention. Modeste reacted by pointing to the sky as the tears came. He was thinking of his father Guy. Modeste says “Papa’s birthday is today. Yeah, it’s emotional for me. I lost my father three years ago and he's very important to me.”

wcn247.com

Koeman gets 2-match ban for complaining after draw at Cádiz

MADRID (AP) — The troubles for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman keep piling up. Koeman has received a two-match ban for complaining at the end of Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday. The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and increased the pressure on Koeman. The Dutch coach was sent off deep into stoppage time for complaints directed at the fourth official. Koeman said “in this country they send you off for nothing.” Barcelona is in seventh place in the league with nine points. It hosts winless Levante on Sunday.
SOCCER

